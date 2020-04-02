7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters ice maker in unit laundry microwave refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage

One of a kind rental in desired Waterset community on a cul-de-sac. This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom 2 story home sits on the LARGEST lot in Waterset. Looking for a pool home with an oversized fenced backyard, 3-car garage home? The home has many upgrades that make it stand out above the rest. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, granite countertops, and crown molding throughout. This spacious home has a den, great room and a bedroom downstairs for guests or use as a bonus room. Upstairs includes a large Master Bedroom with sitting room/office and 2 walk in closets, master bath with a garden tub and shower and two sinks! The laundry room is upstairs with plenty of room for storage. Then there are 2 jack and Jill suites which offer plenty of room for family and guests! These 5 bedrooms upstairs makes for the perfect rental! Rent includes pest control, lawn and pool maintenance. Schedule a showing today as this rental won’t last long!