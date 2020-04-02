All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated April 2 2020 at 12:22 AM

7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE

7219 Bowspirit Place · No Longer Available
Location

7219 Bowspirit Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
One of a kind rental in desired Waterset community on a cul-de-sac. This 6 bedroom, 4 bathroom 2 story home sits on the LARGEST lot in Waterset. Looking for a pool home with an oversized fenced backyard, 3-car garage home? The home has many upgrades that make it stand out above the rest. Stainless steel appliances, washer/dryer included, granite countertops, and crown molding throughout. This spacious home has a den, great room and a bedroom downstairs for guests or use as a bonus room. Upstairs includes a large Master Bedroom with sitting room/office and 2 walk in closets, master bath with a garden tub and shower and two sinks! The laundry room is upstairs with plenty of room for storage. Then there are 2 jack and Jill suites which offer plenty of room for family and guests! These 5 bedrooms upstairs makes for the perfect rental! Rent includes pest control, lawn and pool maintenance. Schedule a showing today as this rental won’t last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have any available units?
7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have?
Some of 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE offers parking.
Does 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE has a pool.
Does 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7219 BOWSPIRIT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.

