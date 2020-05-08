7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE

Amenities

Beautiful Waterset maintenance free living. This home is just one year old and looking for someone to take good care of it while enjoying all its features and the amenities of this great community. The home is 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs. Downstairs you have an open concept with a gorgeous white kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. You have bar seating plus a dining area. The living area is a really nice size with large sliding doors and lots of windows to let in lots of natural light. There is also an office space down stairs as well which can be used as a flex space. Upstairs has all 3 bedrooms and a nice size loft. The bedroom immediately off the stairs has it's own private bathroom. The other bedroom has a bathroom right across the hall and there you will also find the laundry room. The master bedroom is a very large size with lots of window and a big master bathroom en-suite which includes double sinks and a huge walk in shower. It's truly a great home with lots of space within a wonderful community. The community has 3 pools, one with slides! Thats right....Slides! There is a gym, party room you can rent, basketball court, tennis courts and beach volleyball. Walking and biking paths along with lots of ponds and lakes you can fish for fun. Call now to schedule your appointment to see it.