All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE
Last updated May 8 2020 at 8:23 PM

7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE

7107 Bowspirit Place · (813) 684-9500
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

7107 Bowspirit Place, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 4 Bath · 2186 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
gym
pool
basketball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Beautiful Waterset maintenance free living. This home is just one year old and looking for someone to take good care of it while enjoying all its features and the amenities of this great community. The home is 3 bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms plus a half bath downstairs. Downstairs you have an open concept with a gorgeous white kitchen with tons of cabinet and counter space. You have bar seating plus a dining area. The living area is a really nice size with large sliding doors and lots of windows to let in lots of natural light. There is also an office space down stairs as well which can be used as a flex space. Upstairs has all 3 bedrooms and a nice size loft. The bedroom immediately off the stairs has it's own private bathroom. The other bedroom has a bathroom right across the hall and there you will also find the laundry room. The master bedroom is a very large size with lots of window and a big master bathroom en-suite which includes double sinks and a huge walk in shower. It's truly a great home with lots of space within a wonderful community. The community has 3 pools, one with slides! Thats right....Slides! There is a gym, party room you can rent, basketball court, tennis courts and beach volleyball. Walking and biking paths along with lots of ponds and lakes you can fish for fun. Call now to schedule your appointment to see it.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have any available units?
7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE has a unit available for $2,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have?
Some of 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE currently offering any rent specials?
7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE pet-friendly?
No, 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE offer parking?
Yes, 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE does offer parking.
Does 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have a pool?
Yes, 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE has a pool.
Does 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have accessible units?
No, 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE does not have accessible units.
Does 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE has units with dishwashers.
Does 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 7107 BOWSPIRIT PLACE?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balcony
Apollo Beach Apartments with GarageApollo Beach Apartments with Parking
Apollo Beach Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLPalm Harbor, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLWinter Haven, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLGibsonton, FLSouth Venice, FLNew Port Richey East, FLSouthgate, FLBardmoor, FLPalmetto, FL
Eagle Lake, FLBloomingdale, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLRidge Wood Heights, FLVamo, FLLealman, FLPasadena Hills, FLJasmine Estates, FLLaurel, FLCortez, FLAuburndale, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignUniversity of South Florida-Main Campus
Altierus Career College-Tampa
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity