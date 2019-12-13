6521 Carrington Sky Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range walk in closets Property Amenities gym on-site laundry parking playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Exquisite 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage, located in the sought after neighborhood of Covington Park community of Apollo Beach. With over 2400 sq feet of open living space you will have plenty of room for entertaining!!

Fabulous architectural details in this 3 way split-floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings, plant shelves and niches, beaming cherry wood laminate flooring in living areas and 3 bedrooms, and ceramic tile in wet areas, separate dining and formal living room.

Center kitchen features a breakfast bar, dinette area, large closet pantry, tile backsplash, and 42 in. all wood cabinets; all open to the family room with triple sliders that lead out to the extended lanai & garden.

Spacious master retreat offers sliding glass doors leading out to the screened lanai, his and her walk-in closets, dual vanity sinks with seating area, jacuzzi garden bathtub, glass enclosed shower, and separate water closet.

Outdoors, enjoy relaxing or entertaining on screened and covered LANAI and PRIVACY FENCE yard. Laundry room with WASHER/DRYER. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED. ACCEPTING PETS with approval. The community has 3 pools, walking trails, sports courts, playground, fitness center and Elementary School. Ideally located with easy access to shopping, restaurants, A+ schools, and parks, and still within minutes from MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, and Brandon Town Center, YMCA & St Joe's Hospital. New VA outpatient facility just 4 miles away.

You do not want to miss your chance to live in this delightful home and be part of a wonderful community!Call Today! Available Now.



Call Alex for more information at 813-382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com