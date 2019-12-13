All apartments in Apollo Beach
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
6521 Carrington Sky Dr
Last updated December 13 2019 at 8:36 AM

6521 Carrington Sky Dr

6521 Carrington Sky Drive · No Longer Available
Location

6521 Carrington Sky Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Exquisite 4 bed, 3 bath, 3 car garage, located in the sought after neighborhood of Covington Park community of Apollo Beach. With over 2400 sq feet of open living space you will have plenty of room for entertaining!!
Fabulous architectural details in this 3 way split-floor plan boasts vaulted ceilings, plant shelves and niches, beaming cherry wood laminate flooring in living areas and 3 bedrooms, and ceramic tile in wet areas, separate dining and formal living room.
Center kitchen features a breakfast bar, dinette area, large closet pantry, tile backsplash, and 42 in. all wood cabinets; all open to the family room with triple sliders that lead out to the extended lanai & garden.
Spacious master retreat offers sliding glass doors leading out to the screened lanai, his and her walk-in closets, dual vanity sinks with seating area, jacuzzi garden bathtub, glass enclosed shower, and separate water closet.
Outdoors, enjoy relaxing or entertaining on screened and covered LANAI and PRIVACY FENCE yard. Laundry room with WASHER/DRYER. LAWN SERVICE INCLUDED. ACCEPTING PETS with approval. The community has 3 pools, walking trails, sports courts, playground, fitness center and Elementary School. Ideally located with easy access to shopping, restaurants, A+ schools, and parks, and still within minutes from MacDill AFB, Downtown Tampa, and Brandon Town Center, YMCA & St Joe's Hospital. New VA outpatient facility just 4 miles away.
You do not want to miss your chance to live in this delightful home and be part of a wonderful community!Call Today! Available Now.

Call Alex for more information at 813-382-0014 or email at alex@arricorealty.com or to see more homes please visit us on the web at www.arricorealty.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6521 Carrington Sky Dr have any available units?
6521 Carrington Sky Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6521 Carrington Sky Dr have?
Some of 6521 Carrington Sky Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6521 Carrington Sky Dr currently offering any rent specials?
6521 Carrington Sky Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6521 Carrington Sky Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 6521 Carrington Sky Dr is pet friendly.
Does 6521 Carrington Sky Dr offer parking?
Yes, 6521 Carrington Sky Dr offers parking.
Does 6521 Carrington Sky Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6521 Carrington Sky Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6521 Carrington Sky Dr have a pool?
Yes, 6521 Carrington Sky Dr has a pool.
Does 6521 Carrington Sky Dr have accessible units?
No, 6521 Carrington Sky Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 6521 Carrington Sky Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6521 Carrington Sky Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 6521 Carrington Sky Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 6521 Carrington Sky Dr has units with air conditioning.

