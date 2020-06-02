6520 Bimini Court

Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Beautiful 3 BR/2BA Located in the Heart of Apollo Beach! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath located in the heart of Apollo Beach. Spacious open floorplan with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home sits on a canal with dock and water access. This is a must see, home WILL NOT LAST LONG!



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:

https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1742138?accessKey=5eea



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.



(RLNE5068915)