Last updated June 2 2020 at 9:50 AM

6520 Bimini Court

6520 Bimini Court · No Longer Available
Location

6520 Bimini Court, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Beautiful 3 BR/2BA Located in the Heart of Apollo Beach! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bath located in the heart of Apollo Beach. Spacious open floorplan with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Home sits on a canal with dock and water access. This is a must see, home WILL NOT LAST LONG!

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER:
https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1742138?accessKey=5eea

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions, please contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343.

(RLNE5068915)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6520 Bimini Court have any available units?
6520 Bimini Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 6520 Bimini Court have?
Some of 6520 Bimini Court's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6520 Bimini Court currently offering any rent specials?
6520 Bimini Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6520 Bimini Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 6520 Bimini Court is pet friendly.
Does 6520 Bimini Court offer parking?
Yes, 6520 Bimini Court offers parking.
Does 6520 Bimini Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6520 Bimini Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6520 Bimini Court have a pool?
No, 6520 Bimini Court does not have a pool.
Does 6520 Bimini Court have accessible units?
No, 6520 Bimini Court does not have accessible units.
Does 6520 Bimini Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 6520 Bimini Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6520 Bimini Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 6520 Bimini Court does not have units with air conditioning.

