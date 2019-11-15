All apartments in Apollo Beach
6408 Salt Creek Ave
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:13 AM

6408 Salt Creek Ave

6408 Salt Creek Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

6408 Salt Creek Avenue, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

on-site laundry
game room
media room
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
game room
on-site laundry
media room
6408 Salt Creek Ave Available 12/01/19 6408 Salt Creek Ave - LO - Please call Ronald Leon at (813) 802-7777 for more information on this home. Lease with the option to buy! call to find out details. Beautiful 2 story home in the desirable community of Waterset! Tons of amenities and lots of growth in the area. The home will not disappoint with tons of living area. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large space to the right that can be used as a formal dining, living or office space. The kitchen is large and open with lots of cabinet space and an island with an eat in bar. There is also room for a table for an eat in kitchen. This opens up to the large living area which has plenty of space to do what you like. There is a half bath just off the living room and a nice size bedroom with its own full bathroom downstairs just off the living room which is perfect for an in-law, teenager or older child to have their own space. The rest of the bedrooms along with the master are located on the 2nd floor. There is also a nice sized laundry room and a huge loft that can be used as an extra living space, game room, and theatre room. Nice big back yard with a covered lanai. The home is recently built so don't hesitate to call and see this beauty for yourself and start enjoying care free living in this resort style community. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).

(RLNE4263038)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6408 Salt Creek Ave have any available units?
6408 Salt Creek Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 6408 Salt Creek Ave currently offering any rent specials?
6408 Salt Creek Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6408 Salt Creek Ave pet-friendly?
No, 6408 Salt Creek Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 6408 Salt Creek Ave offer parking?
No, 6408 Salt Creek Ave does not offer parking.
Does 6408 Salt Creek Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6408 Salt Creek Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6408 Salt Creek Ave have a pool?
No, 6408 Salt Creek Ave does not have a pool.
Does 6408 Salt Creek Ave have accessible units?
No, 6408 Salt Creek Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 6408 Salt Creek Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 6408 Salt Creek Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6408 Salt Creek Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 6408 Salt Creek Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

