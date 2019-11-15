Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities game room on-site laundry media room

6408 Salt Creek Ave Available 12/01/19 6408 Salt Creek Ave - LO - Please call Ronald Leon at (813) 802-7777 for more information on this home. Lease with the option to buy! call to find out details. Beautiful 2 story home in the desirable community of Waterset! Tons of amenities and lots of growth in the area. The home will not disappoint with tons of living area. As you enter the home you are greeted with a large space to the right that can be used as a formal dining, living or office space. The kitchen is large and open with lots of cabinet space and an island with an eat in bar. There is also room for a table for an eat in kitchen. This opens up to the large living area which has plenty of space to do what you like. There is a half bath just off the living room and a nice size bedroom with its own full bathroom downstairs just off the living room which is perfect for an in-law, teenager or older child to have their own space. The rest of the bedrooms along with the master are located on the 2nd floor. There is also a nice sized laundry room and a huge loft that can be used as an extra living space, game room, and theatre room. Nice big back yard with a covered lanai. The home is recently built so don't hesitate to call and see this beauty for yourself and start enjoying care free living in this resort style community. At time of move-in, a $75 tenant processing fee will be due along with any rent and deposit(s).



