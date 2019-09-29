6351 Shore Vista Pl

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Available 10/04/19 Gorgeous Waterset townhome with pond views - Property Id: 68748



Call WATERSET home! Gorgeous townhome located in the highly desirable Waterset community is available August 1st! 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms and tons of space in this well appointed , like-new townhome. You'll be impressed by the amazing pond views from your front porch, fully private and enclosed oversized back porch, and 2 car garage. Inside you won't feel like you are in a town home, large living area, open concept kitchen, dining and living makes the perfect place to host gatherings. HUGE KITCHEN with a large island, granite countertops, and GAS range will make for happy meal times! Small loft space upstairs and the 2 guest rooms with guest bath on one side, and the master on the other gives you some privacy! Master is a great size, with a walk in closet and dual sink en suite. Waterset is a Master Planned community with a 2 clubhouses, 3 pools, 2 gyms, a splash park, and abundance of walking trails and parks to enjoy. You won't find a better community!

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/68748p

(RLNE5142982)