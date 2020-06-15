All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated June 15 2020 at 6:40 PM

614 ISLEBAY DRIVE

614 Islebay Drive · (813) 299-4330
Location

614 Islebay Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$3,100

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 3411 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
gym
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
gym
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
media room
tennis court
4/3.5/2 Fenced, well maintained home in gated, resort style, waterfront community. This home features include formal dining room, open floor plan, volume ceilings, plantation shutters, 18" tile in wet areas, glass french doors in den, master downstairs, large loft, guest suite, jack and jill bath for 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, large closets, lots of storage, shelving in garage and over sized corner lot. Executive kitchen includes 42" staggered upper cabinets, with granite counter tops, pot drawers, island, bar top, gas stove top and built in oven. Downstairs master suite features, french door to lanai, dual separate sinks, garden tub, shower enclosure and huge closet/dressing room. Upstairs is perfect for guests or younger family members to have their own living space with a large loft and a 4th bedroom that can be a guest suite with it's own bath or a theater/man cave room. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle on the covered patio, accessed by french doors, in your fenced in backyard, complete with privacy landscaping. Many more features, too many to list! Mirabay is a gated premiere waterfront community, conveniently located off of Hwy 41, with resort style amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, spa, cafe, pool with water slide, as well as lap pool, canoes and kayaks, tennis courts, and more! An easy commute to Tampa, St Pete, MacDill, Bradenton and Sarasota. This home is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE have any available units?
614 ISLEBAY DRIVE has a unit available for $3,100 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE have?
Some of 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
614 ISLEBAY DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE offer parking?
Yes, 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE offers parking.
Does 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE have a pool?
Yes, 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE has a pool.
Does 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 614 ISLEBAY DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
