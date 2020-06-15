614 ISLEBAY DRIVE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool garage guest suite hot tub media room tennis court

4/3.5/2 Fenced, well maintained home in gated, resort style, waterfront community. This home features include formal dining room, open floor plan, volume ceilings, plantation shutters, 18" tile in wet areas, glass french doors in den, master downstairs, large loft, guest suite, jack and jill bath for 2nd and 3rd bedrooms, large closets, lots of storage, shelving in garage and over sized corner lot. Executive kitchen includes 42" staggered upper cabinets, with granite counter tops, pot drawers, island, bar top, gas stove top and built in oven. Downstairs master suite features, french door to lanai, dual separate sinks, garden tub, shower enclosure and huge closet/dressing room. Upstairs is perfect for guests or younger family members to have their own living space with a large loft and a 4th bedroom that can be a guest suite with it's own bath or a theater/man cave room. Enjoy the Florida lifestyle on the covered patio, accessed by french doors, in your fenced in backyard, complete with privacy landscaping. Many more features, too many to list! Mirabay is a gated premiere waterfront community, conveniently located off of Hwy 41, with resort style amenities including a clubhouse, fitness center, spa, cafe, pool with water slide, as well as lap pool, canoes and kayaks, tennis courts, and more! An easy commute to Tampa, St Pete, MacDill, Bradenton and Sarasota. This home is a must see!!