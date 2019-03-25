6000 Francis Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom 2 bath block home with a garage on a fenced corner lot! and an enclosed patio. Easy access to Highway 41 and I-75. This waterfront community is just minutes to the beach and a short drive to Tampa or St. Pete.



Section 8 welcome. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.



Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient (3 times the rent) and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, or have a bad rental history.



$400 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE PER DOG (No dangerous breeds accepted. Two dog Limit. Call (813) 425-2218 for details). Submit application online at www.TPMGroup.us