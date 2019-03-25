All apartments in Apollo Beach
Find more places like 6000 Francis Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Apollo Beach, FL
/
6000 Francis Drive
Last updated March 25 2019 at 10:23 PM

6000 Francis Drive

6000 Francis Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Apollo Beach
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

6000 Francis Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
3 bedroom 2 bath block home with a garage on a fenced corner lot! and an enclosed patio. Easy access to Highway 41 and I-75. This waterfront community is just minutes to the beach and a short drive to Tampa or St. Pete.

Section 8 welcome. If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $75 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply.

Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient (3 times the rent) and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted, or have a bad rental history.

$400 NON-REFUNDABLE PET FEE PER DOG (No dangerous breeds accepted. Two dog Limit. Call (813) 425-2218 for details). Submit application online at www.TPMGroup.us

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6000 Francis Drive have any available units?
6000 Francis Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
Is 6000 Francis Drive currently offering any rent specials?
6000 Francis Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6000 Francis Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 6000 Francis Drive is pet friendly.
Does 6000 Francis Drive offer parking?
Yes, 6000 Francis Drive offers parking.
Does 6000 Francis Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6000 Francis Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6000 Francis Drive have a pool?
No, 6000 Francis Drive does not have a pool.
Does 6000 Francis Drive have accessible units?
No, 6000 Francis Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 6000 Francis Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 6000 Francis Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6000 Francis Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 6000 Francis Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Apollo Beach 2 BedroomsApollo Beach Apartments with Balconies
Apollo Beach Apartments with GaragesApollo Beach Apartments with Washer-Dryers
Apollo Beach Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Tampa, FLSt. Petersburg, FLClearwater, FLBrandon, FLBradenton, FLLakeland, FLSarasota, FLRiverview, FLLargo, FLTown 'n' Country, FLPalm Harbor, FLPinellas Park, FL
Wesley Chapel, FLWinter Haven, FLDunedin, FLPlant City, FLSpring Hill, FLLutz, FLSeffner, FLBelleair, FLNorth Sarasota, FLSouth Gate Ridge, FLLealman, FLProgress Village, FL
Palm River-Clair Mel, FLCombee Settlement, FLIndian Rocks Beach, FLVenice Gardens, FLSouth Sarasota, FLBardmoor, FLCypress Gardens, FLSarasota Springs, FLBee Ridge, FLLake Magdalene, FLSun City Center, FLLongboat Key, FL

Apartments Near Colleges

Florida Southern CollegePolk State College
Ringling College of Art and DesignSuncoast Technical College
University of South Florida-Main Campus