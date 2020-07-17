Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters garage stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters in unit laundry oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

505 Winterside Available 08/01/20 High Quality, Low Maintenance In Resort-Style MiraBay! - A PRIVATE, PRACTICALLY PERFECT APARTMENT ABOVE A 3-CAR GARAGE gives this high-quality, low-maintenance home a huge advantage for the right tenants -- even beyond the amenities of beautiful MiraBay! The 600-SF, 1-bedroom apartment includes a full bath & kitchen great for guests, in-laws or young adults not quite on their own financially. In fact, no matter how it's used, it's a hard-to-beat complement to the rest of this 3,000-SF home that provides 3 other bedrooms & baths -- including another upstairs suite with yet another bonus room! The property faces a village green in the gated enclave of Bay Breeze, where lawn care, water bills & trash removal are covered along with access to the community's resort lifestyle. A pavered front porch welcomes you through a glass front door to a wood foyer that extends 45 feet past the master suite at front left (with tray-ceiling bedroom & luxury bath), a secondary bed & bath at front right (with extra-deep closet), a laundry room at next left (rent-ready with washer, dryer, sink & cabinets), a staircase to the 3rd bed/bath/bonus at next right, then finally the primary living area of carpeted family room, tiled dining room & tiled kitchen (complete with granite counters, center island, tile backsplash, wood cabinets with crown & undermount lighting, plus stainless-steel appliances including double oven & separate gas cooktop). The home's surround sound system extends back to a 500-SF screened & pavered lanai between the main house & detached apartment.



(RLNE5891951)