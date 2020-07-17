All apartments in Apollo Beach
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

505 Winterside

505 Winterside Drive · (813) 337-8578
Location

505 Winterside Drive, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 505 Winterside · Avail. Aug 1

$2,795

4 Bed · 4 Bath · 2995 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
505 Winterside Available 08/01/20 High Quality, Low Maintenance In Resort-Style MiraBay! - A PRIVATE, PRACTICALLY PERFECT APARTMENT ABOVE A 3-CAR GARAGE gives this high-quality, low-maintenance home a huge advantage for the right tenants -- even beyond the amenities of beautiful MiraBay! The 600-SF, 1-bedroom apartment includes a full bath & kitchen great for guests, in-laws or young adults not quite on their own financially. In fact, no matter how it's used, it's a hard-to-beat complement to the rest of this 3,000-SF home that provides 3 other bedrooms & baths -- including another upstairs suite with yet another bonus room! The property faces a village green in the gated enclave of Bay Breeze, where lawn care, water bills & trash removal are covered along with access to the community's resort lifestyle. A pavered front porch welcomes you through a glass front door to a wood foyer that extends 45 feet past the master suite at front left (with tray-ceiling bedroom & luxury bath), a secondary bed & bath at front right (with extra-deep closet), a laundry room at next left (rent-ready with washer, dryer, sink & cabinets), a staircase to the 3rd bed/bath/bonus at next right, then finally the primary living area of carpeted family room, tiled dining room & tiled kitchen (complete with granite counters, center island, tile backsplash, wood cabinets with crown & undermount lighting, plus stainless-steel appliances including double oven & separate gas cooktop). The home's surround sound system extends back to a 500-SF screened & pavered lanai between the main house & detached apartment.

(RLNE5891951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 505 Winterside have any available units?
505 Winterside has a unit available for $2,795 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 505 Winterside have?
Some of 505 Winterside's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 505 Winterside currently offering any rent specials?
505 Winterside is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 505 Winterside pet-friendly?
No, 505 Winterside is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 505 Winterside offer parking?
Yes, 505 Winterside offers parking.
Does 505 Winterside have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 505 Winterside offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 505 Winterside have a pool?
No, 505 Winterside does not have a pool.
Does 505 Winterside have accessible units?
No, 505 Winterside does not have accessible units.
Does 505 Winterside have units with dishwashers?
No, 505 Winterside does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 505 Winterside have units with air conditioning?
No, 505 Winterside does not have units with air conditioning.
