202 Shell Creek Court

This massive 4 bedroom Mira Bay home is decked out with the latest and greatest smart home technology setup and ready to use including in home orientation. Split floor plan with master on the 1st floor with 2 large guest rooms and most of the square footage on the 1st level. Oversized private 4th bedroom upstairs with full bath can be used as private suite or bonus amenity room. Spacious living room with tall ceilings open to a gorgeous open kitchen. Inside laundry room. Mira Bay is one of the Tampa Bay area's most desired active lifestyle communities sporting resort style amenities including a waterfront resort style pool with lap lines and water slide, clubhouse with restaurant and fitness center with tennis, basketball and volleyball courts all integrated within a $1,300 acre Natural Preserve. Enjoy walking or biking pristine trails and calling all water enthusiasts who want to fish, boat and kayak in the poolside lagoon. So much more to the community that can fit into out ad.