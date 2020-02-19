All apartments in Apollo Beach
202 Shell Creek Court
Last updated February 19 2020 at 6:09 PM

202 Shell Creek Court

202 Shell Creek Court · No Longer Available
Location

202 Shell Creek Court, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
gym
pool
basketball court
tennis court
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
gym
on-site laundry
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
This massive 4 bedroom Mira Bay home is decked out with the latest and greatest smart home technology setup and ready to use including in home orientation. Split floor plan with master on the 1st floor with 2 large guest rooms and most of the square footage on the 1st level. Oversized private 4th bedroom upstairs with full bath can be used as private suite or bonus amenity room. Spacious living room with tall ceilings open to a gorgeous open kitchen. Inside laundry room. Mira Bay is one of the Tampa Bay area's most desired active lifestyle communities sporting resort style amenities including a waterfront resort style pool with lap lines and water slide, clubhouse with restaurant and fitness center with tennis, basketball and volleyball courts all integrated within a $1,300 acre Natural Preserve. Enjoy walking or biking pristine trails and calling all water enthusiasts who want to fish, boat and kayak in the poolside lagoon. So much more to the community that can fit into out ad.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 202 Shell Creek Court have any available units?
202 Shell Creek Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 202 Shell Creek Court have?
Some of 202 Shell Creek Court's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and gym. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 202 Shell Creek Court currently offering any rent specials?
202 Shell Creek Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 202 Shell Creek Court pet-friendly?
No, 202 Shell Creek Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 202 Shell Creek Court offer parking?
No, 202 Shell Creek Court does not offer parking.
Does 202 Shell Creek Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 202 Shell Creek Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 202 Shell Creek Court have a pool?
Yes, 202 Shell Creek Court has a pool.
Does 202 Shell Creek Court have accessible units?
No, 202 Shell Creek Court does not have accessible units.
Does 202 Shell Creek Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 202 Shell Creek Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 202 Shell Creek Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 202 Shell Creek Court does not have units with air conditioning.

