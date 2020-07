Amenities

in unit laundry dishwasher parking some paid utils range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

TWO BEDROOM APT. WITH DOCK SPACE AVAILABLE. - Property Id: 237166



This freshly painted Two Bedroom, 1bath, with a water view and

DOCKS AVAILABLE FOR RENT.This quiet complex also has off street parking for 2 cars. Image yourself sitting out at night having a cool drink with a water view watching the sunset.??

This one will not last. Contact me now to see it.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/237166

Property Id 237166



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5721018)