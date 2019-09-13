1030 BELLASOL WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage sauna

Embark on an extraordinary lifestyle with your luxury home at Bellasol a gated waterfront community. Located on beautiful Bal Harbour in Apollo Beach. This residence is a 2 bed, 2 1/2 bath, with a den. There is granite throughout, maple cabinets, stainless appliances, tile in the high traffic and wet areas, bamboo flooring, plantation shutters, two sets of sliders to the balcony and another set of sliders in the breakfast nook that leads to the front "courtyard" area. The master bath is spectacular and has a huge walk-in SAUNA shower, garden tub and dual sinks in the granite counter. All appliances are included. Expertly designed to capture the beauty of Florida’s west coast, the magic of Bellasol is found in the details. Whether diving in at the community’s exquisite waterfront pool or relaxing on your private balcony. Boat Slip available for an additional $100 per month. Unit can be rent furnished or unfurnished. Enjoy sweeping views of sunsets over the open harbor. This resort-style paradise is conveniently tucked away, just a short drive from Tampa and close to major shopping and dining options. This gated community is with in walking distance to a few local restaurants in the Apollo Beach area including Circles waterfront restaurant.