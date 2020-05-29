1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors cable included parking pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities cable included ceiling fan furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool

Beautiful Waterfront 2/2.5 Condo in Apollo Beach w/Dock! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.



This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath fully furnished (also offer unfurnished) WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE is conveniently located in the heart of Apollo Beach. PRIVATE BOAT SLIP AVAILABLE (addtl cost). Direct ACCESS TO THE GULF. If you're looking for the perfect Florida lifestyle and you love being close to the water, look no further. You can enjoy peaceful water views from your screened-in patio. Community pool is just a few steps away. Townhouse comes with 2 parking spaces. Cable, water and trash removal are all included in rent.



TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1527062?accessKey=5deb



If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.



For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE4773049)