Apollo Beach, FL
1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17

1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard · No Longer Available
Location

1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

Amenities

Unit Amenities
cable included
ceiling fan
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
pool
Beautiful Waterfront 2/2.5 Condo in Apollo Beach w/Dock! - To schedule a showing you may call 813-694-9785.

This 2 bedroom, 2 1/2 bath fully furnished (also offer unfurnished) WATERFRONT TOWNHOUSE is conveniently located in the heart of Apollo Beach. PRIVATE BOAT SLIP AVAILABLE (addtl cost). Direct ACCESS TO THE GULF. If you're looking for the perfect Florida lifestyle and you love being close to the water, look no further. You can enjoy peaceful water views from your screened-in patio. Community pool is just a few steps away. Townhouse comes with 2 parking spaces. Cable, water and trash removal are all included in rent.

TO VIEW VIRTUAL TOUR COPY & PASTE THE LINK BELOW INTO BROWSER: https://app.immoviewer.com/portal/tour/1527062?accessKey=5deb

If you decide to apply for one of our properties, there is a $60 per adult application fee that is non-refundable. Anyone aged 18 or above who will be residing at the property must apply. Please note the following: (1) we will check your credit report; (2) we will check for any past evictions; (3) we will verify your employment, if applicable; (4) your personal income must be sufficient and verifiable; (5) we will verify your previous landlord references; (6) we will perform a criminal background screening; (7) some associations also have application fees. We encourage you not to apply if you have credit scores below 550, have ever been evicted or have bad rental history.

For any additional questions contact German with Rent Solutions at 813-766-2343

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE4773049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 have any available units?
1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Apollo Beach, FL.
What amenities does 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 have?
Some of 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and cable included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 currently offering any rent specials?
1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 pet-friendly?
No, 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Apollo Beach.
Does 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 offer parking?
Yes, 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 offers parking.
Does 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 have a pool?
Yes, 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 has a pool.
Does 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 have accessible units?
No, 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 does not have accessible units.
Does 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 have units with air conditioning?
No, 1028 Apollo Beach Boulevard Apt #17 does not have units with air conditioning.
