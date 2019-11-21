Amenities

10048 Victory Gallop Loop Available 12/01/19 Beautiful Water View! - Please call or text Heather Jenkins at 813-506-7476 for showings. Just built in 2017 this home is like new. Meticulously maintained! Large foyer welcomes you in the home. Tile throughout with carpet in the bedrooms only. Three way split bedroom plan makes for tons of privacy. The laundry room has access from both the master and the kitchen. Master bedroom closet is HUGE! The kitchen, dining room and family room is all very open. Granite counter tops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Neutral color through out. Nice screen lanai and fenced backyard offer a beautiful water view. Great location off of 301 just on the other side of Riverview. This is a must see!! A $75 tenant processing fee will be due at move-in along with any rent and deposits.



