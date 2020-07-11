36 Apartments for rent in Alafaya, FL with move-in specials

Apartment List
Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alafaya apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free mon... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 12:09am
$
3 Units Available
Advenir at Polos East Apartments
1700 Woodbury Rd, Alafaya, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,110
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Highway 50, Fl-408, Waterford Lakes Town Center, Super Target, Bridgewater Marketplace. Pet-friendly apartments that are close to public transportation, with amenities that include: hot tub, spa, pool, fitness center, bark park, business center, tennis court, tot lot, business center.
Results within 5 miles of Alafaya
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
5 Units Available
Vista Pines
1030 Vista Haven Circle, Orlando, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,417
1046 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Learn more about our current Move-In Specials and save today! This must-have location in East Orlando is like no other! Vista Pines Apartment Homes is located on North Chickasaw Trail with easy access to SR-408/East-West Expressway and
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
44 Units Available
Azalea Park
Avenues of Baldwin Park
5800 Auvers Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,126
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1141 sqft
Incredible waterfront community near Colonial High School. Updated on-site amenities include a pool, playground, gym and dog park. Extra storage, patio or balcony, and washer/dryer hookups available. Grilling area. Car wash area.
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
30 Units Available
Airport North
The Morgan
6331 Corporate Centre Boulevard, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,324
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,649
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,124
1434 sqft
We're open by appointment! Virtual tours also available! Book yours today! Experience a haven from the hustle of the city.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Lake Nona
Reserve At Beachline
8335 Narcoossee Rd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,230
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1098 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,885
1349 sqft
Located just off The Beachline (528), which makes it ideal for commuters. The community is pet-friendly, and units offer granite counters, air conditioning, refrigerators and bathtubs.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
30 Units Available
Retreat at Valencia
8413 Valencia Village Lane, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$905
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,396
1201 sqft
This spacious community is close to Waterford Lakes Town Center, SR-408 and SR-417. Apartments offer open floor plans, large kitchens and energy-efficient appliances. On-site fitness studio, Wi-Fi hotspot and pool with a sundeck.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
39 Units Available
Lake Frederica
Rosehill Preserve
5870 Sundown Cir, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,059
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,266
1007 sqft
Vibrant, beautiful community with impressive landscaping and sparkling pool. Each apartment features renovated interiors, high 8-foot ceilings and W/D hookups in many. Breakfast bar and private patio/balcony. Great location close to downtown Tempe!
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
25 Units Available
Goldenrod
Liv at Winter Park
4755 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
Studio
$1,139
500 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,170
627 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,332
940 sqft
This property features lakeside studio, one, two and three bedroom apartments with six floorplans. Located just outside Orlando close to major highways, shops and restaurants. Community has tennis courts, hiking trails and playground.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
26 Units Available
Central Place at Winter Park
7000 University Blvd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,000
631 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
949 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,680
1178 sqft
Located just minutes from State Road 436, the East/West Expressway and The Greenway. In-unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community features pool, bike storage, parking and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Azalea Park
Royal Isles Apartments
803 Don Quixote Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$950
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
955 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,410
1244 sqft
Beautifully designed, conveniently located and loaded with luxury amenities, our gorgeous Royal Isles Apartments in Orlando, Florida have everything you look for in a place to call home.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
30 Units Available
Mission Bay
3378 Mission Lake Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,283
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,303
1154 sqft
In-unit amenities include air conditioning, dishwasher, fireplace, laundry and walk-in closets. Located just minutes from Downtown Orlando, Waterford Lakes and the University of Central Florida. Community features racquetball, tennis, pool, parking and car wash area.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
17 Units Available
Cranes Landing
3440 N Goldenrod Rd, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,163
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1200 sqft
Luxurious unit amenities include private balcony, premium appliances, and washer and dryer. Community features volleyball court, fitness center and lighted tennis courts. Excellent location within walking distance to Full Sail University and Rollins College.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Vista East
Art Avenue
10201 Lee Vista Blvd, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,190
722 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,560
1102 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Gated community located close to 417 Greenway Toll Road and 528 Beachline Toll Road. Residents have access to jogging trails, fire pit and saltwater pool. Units feature dishwasher, garden tub and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
7 Units Available
Summerlin at Winter Park Apartments
3207 Rosebud Lane, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
980 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,530
1232 sqft
These apartments for rent in Orlando are close to Full Sail University and the University of Central Florida. Offering pet-friendly apartments one, two, and three-bedroom floorplans, Summerlin at Winter Park envelops residents in convenience and fun.
Results within 10 miles of Alafaya
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
30 Units Available
North Orange
The Ivy Residences at Health Village
2650 Dade Ave, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,185
670 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,285
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,526
1143 sqft
Upscale apartments near Interstate 4. Large windows offer sweeping views. Kitchens have island counters and stainless steel appliances. Amenities include a game room and a 24-hour fitness center.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
52 Units Available
Baldwin Park
Village at Baldwin Park
2055 Lake Baldwin Ln, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,412
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,723
1427 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,180
1465 sqft
Spacious townhome-style apartments near UNC-OH and Franklin Street. On-site volleyball court, bocce court, grilling area and picnic area. Smoke-free community. Apartments include private patios and entries, washers and dryers and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 27

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
42 Units Available
Venue at Winter Park
5 Autumn Breeze Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,055
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,305
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,520
1270 sqft
Great location for commuters close to highways 417, 408, and I-4. Units feature laundry, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, carport, pool, and playground.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
44 Units Available
The Harbor at Lake Howell
1280 Vinings Ln, Casselberry, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,157
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,280
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,496
1330 sqft
A great place to call home, this lakefront community offers spacious floorplans, updated kitchens, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and wood plank flooring as well as large closets.
Verified

1 of 63

Last updated July 11 at 12:22am
$
60 Units Available
Goldenrod
Vintage Winter Park
7490 Dwell Well Way, Winter Park, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,435
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,659
1107 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,410
1399 sqft
We're OPEN & can't wait to see you by appointment! For a limited time, receive six weeks free plus a $99 Look & Lease Special! *See agent for details. Modern living is coming to Winter Park.
Verified

1 of 35

Last updated July 11 at 12:19am
$
74 Units Available
Central Business District
SteelHouse Orlando
750 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,240
684 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,615
1060 sqft
This community is located off I-4 and provides easy access to the shopping and dining options along Colonial Drive. Beautiful units have hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances. Community also feature a pool and gym.
Verified

1 of 38

Last updated July 11 at 12:07am
$
30 Units Available
Goldenrod
Lakeside Villas
7950 Shoals Dr, Orlando, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,050
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
983 sqft
Trinity Preparatory School, Sts. Peter & Paul Child Care and UCF located close by. Close to Lake Nan, Perch Lake, Orlando Magic Recreation Center, Highway 426. Amenities include: basketball and lighted tennis court, boat launch, fishing dock, 2 resort-style pools, pet-friendly apartments, 24-hour laundry.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
16 Units Available
Central Business District
55 WEST
55 West Church St, Orlando, FL
Studio
$1,347
878 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,555
1053 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,046
1224 sqft
Close to I-4, Grand Bohemian Gallery, Orlando Police Department, Amway Center, Lake Eola, Lake Eola Park, Orlando County Library System, Downtown Orlando City Hall, Mad Cow Theatre. Amenities include: 24-hour doorman, resort-style pool with sundeck, spa, attached garage, downtown Orlando views.
Verified

1 of 52

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
9 Units Available
Tuscawilla
Madison Riverwalk
990 English Town Ln, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,164
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,587
1345 sqft
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments feature large closets, open kitchens and 9-foot ceilings. Community has a swimming pool, private lake and indoor basketball court.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Blake
151 Michael Blake Boulevard, Winter Springs, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,254
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,559
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,059
1374 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
City Guide for Alafaya, FL

Since 2000, Orlando’s population has grown by more than a third and all of those international tourists visiting Mickey and friends aren’t even added into the equation making the city the fourth fastest-growing city in the U.S., according to Forbes.

Alafaya Trail, which cuts north and south through east Orlando, might only be one street, but it is home to more than 60,000 college students and a growing high-tech corridor that employs thousands of professionals.The explosion of education, industry, and neighborhoods in east Orlando, particularly the Alafaya corridor, has contributed to its remarkable growth. Whether you're a college student looking for a party pad for you and your pals or a business professional who wants to shorten a harrowing Orlando commute on infamous Interstate 4, Alafaya, Florida offers plenty of places for rent. Orlando, Florida might be the city that Mickey Mouse built, but Alafaya, Florida, nestled on the east side of the city, doesn't have the touristy vibe of the attractions district south of downtown. Instead, Alafaya combines a touch of suburbia with the feel of a college town, thanks to the growing University of Central Florida, the landmark of Alafaya Trail. It is now the second-largest university in the country, with an enrollment topping 60,000 students. Alafaya, Florida has a decidedly young feel, with college students inhabiting many of the areas rental apartments for better or worse. However, Alafaya doesn't cater exclusively to the growing student population renters can find quieter read, no wild college students allowed complexes perfect for professionals and families alike. With average temperatures ranging from the 70s to 90s year-round, Alafaya apartments have plenty of outdoor amenities, including pools, where residents can cool off in the Florida sunshine.

Having trouble with Craigslist Alafaya? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help! See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Alafaya, FL

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Alafaya apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Alafaya apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

