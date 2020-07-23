120 Apartments for rent in Alachua, FL with balconies

Apartment List
1 of 13

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
11908 NW 122ND Terrace
11908 Northwest 122nd Terrace, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
3012 sqft
One of a kind, 4 bed 3 bath pool home on over 7.5 acres with one of the best hilltop views in the county.

1 of 17

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9503 NW 59th Terrace
9503 Northwest 59th Terrace, Alachua, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
3822 sqft
9503 NW 59th Terrace Available 08/01/20 Huge home on acreage with Greenhouse and Pool! - Come see this 3800 square foot home on 2 acres in the country! A quick drive to town, this home is almost finished being renovated, new kitchen with stainless
Results within 1 mile of Alachua

1 of 8

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
7026 NW 52 Ter
7026 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1431 sqft
This is a 3/3 immaculate condo with 2/2 upstairs and master bedroom and bath down stairs.This condo has been completely re-done with new carpet and paint thoughout. The screen porch looks out to the woods so you can see deer,birds and bees.

1 of 20

Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
1 Unit Available
10515 NW 161 ST
10515 NW 161st St, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1024 sqft
10515 NW 161 ST Available 07/15/20 Gorgeous Rustic Home in Alachua! - Gorgeous rustic home located in the middle of farmland in Alachua! 2 BR 1 BA with a log cabin feel, great room, extensive wood work, beamed ceilings, huge screen porch, swimming
Results within 5 miles of Alachua
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
25 Units Available
Park Avenue Apartments
3800 NW 79th Ter, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,212
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
1096 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1304 sqft
Units feature washer/dryer hookup, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite counters and bathtub. Community includes gym, pool and 24-hour maintenance. Located close to schools, parks, restaurants and shopping centers.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 23 at 06:33 AM
$
68 Units Available
Legacy At Fort Clarke
1505 Fort Clarke Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,119
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1103 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1328 sqft
Legacy at Fort Clarke apartments in Gainesville, Florida, is the perfect location for vintage Florida living.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated July 23 at 06:29 AM
34 Units Available
Evergreen Uptown
3780 NW 24th Blvd, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
$1,186
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,447
1261 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,482
1413 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments near University of Florida, located on RTS bus line. Units feature washer/dryer, walk-in closets, garage, individual alarm system, and more. Many community amenities including pool, theater room, and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
7 Units Available
Magnolia Place Townhomes
5075 NW 43rd Ave, Gainesville, FL
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1285 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1555 sqft
A resort-style community that's pet-friendly. On-site pool, tennis courts, playground, and grilling area. Apartments offer larger kitchens, vaulted ceilings, and a washer and dryer. Close to area amenities. Car wash area. Recycling.

1 of 23

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Suburban Heights
1604 NW 52nd Terrace
1604 Northwest 52nd Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
2090 sqft
Light and bright ranch home in NW Gainesville's Kingswood subdivision. Pets welcome. Available July 19th. This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has a brick exterior with fresh interior paint and new carpet in the bedrooms.

1 of 30

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
13473 NW 10TH Lane
13473 Northwest 10th Place, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$3,170
2718 sqft
Beautiful Home On One Of The Largest Lots In Arbor Greens! 4b/3ba+Study. Excellent quality of construction by Robinshore, the Cabernet model rendition.

1 of 16

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Madison Park
1903 NW 36TH Terrace
1903 Northwest 36th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1290 sqft
You can't beat this! Beautiful, totally REMODELED rental home in NW Gainesville neighborhood of Madison Park! Zoned for Littlewood, Westwood, and Buchholz high school, this home features 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, brand NEW luxury vinyl plank

1 of 24

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1330 NW 90TH Terrace
1330 NW 90th Ter, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2471 sqft
Available early August! 4 BR/2 BA with 2 car garage and 2471 sq ft under air. Well maintained former model home conveniently located in Eagle Point.

1 of 11

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
Hazel Heights
4227 NW 20TH Street
4227 Northwest 20th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1416 sqft
This cozy 3BR/2BA home is located in Quail Creek - just off 39th Avenue. With over 1,400 square feet, the home features a spacious living room, kitchen with dining area, and a converted garage with bonus room.

1 of 19

Last updated July 23 at 06:27 AM
1 Unit Available
1860 NW 34th Street
1860 Northwest 34th Street, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
2223 sqft
If you are looking for high quality to your living environment, this home delivers! Spacious kitchen has granite counter tops and stainless appliances. Dining area and family room have a great quality wood floors.

1 of 30

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
10064 NW 17th Road
10064 NW 17th Rd, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2056 sqft
Stunning 3/2.5 Home with Office & 2-Car Garage in Ellis Park - Ready for Move In! - This beautifully-maintained, 3-bed, 2.

1 of 27

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2824 NW 104th Court A
2824 Northwest 104th Court, Alachua County, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1722 sqft
Newly Updated Home! - Beautifully remodeled home in Hills of Santa Fe! Fantastic location! Easily get to all the major roads Archer, Newberry, and Town of Tioga and close totons of restaurants and shops! Every inch of this home has been beautifully

1 of 20

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12933 NW 11th Place
12933 Northwest 11th Place, Alachua County, FL
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1515 sqft
Fantastic Home in a great Location! - Beautiful newly built home in fantastic location! 2 bedroom and 2 bathroom with private office and tons of storage. Guest bedroom and bathroom are agreat size with high ceilings.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2148 NW 28th Avenue
2148 Northwest 28th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1395 sqft
2148 NW 28th Avenue Available 08/11/20 Three Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home in Great Location in NW Orman Leigh Estates - Nice home in a quiet neighborhood 2.5 miles north of UF.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1406 NW 100TH TERR
1406 Northwest 100th Terrace, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2097 sqft
1406 NW 100th Terrace - 4/2 (Broadmoor) Very nice home in quiet neighborhood with high vaulted ceilings Tile entry area opens into Great room.

1 of 31

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
862 NW 50th Terrace
862 Northwest 50th Terrace, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1912 sqft
862 NW 50th Terrace (Hillcrest) - 3BR/2.5BA 2 story home built in 2004 with 1912 sq. ft. Open concept living where kitchen overlooks living room with plenty of windows that boasts lots of lighting throughout.

1 of 14

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3330 NW 24 Avenue
3330 Northwest 24th Avenue, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1711 sqft
3330 NW 24 Avenue Available 08/14/20 Great 3/2 house on large lot close to schools, shopping and UF - 3/2 (Leewood) Nice home on very large lot close to schools, shopping, parks and UF.

1 of 39

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Rosemont - Vista Palms
3653 NW 60th Lane
3653 Northwest 60th Lane, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1541 sqft
Stunning, Dog Friendly, 3/2 House in Mile Run Vista Palms! - This beautifully remodeled 3-bedroom, 2-bath house is located in the desirable Vista Palms community in Mile Run.

1 of 25

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3752 NW 55th Place
3752 Northwest 55th Place, Gainesville, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1524 sqft
Beautifully Upgraded 3/2.5 Condo in Mile Run Available TODAY! - Located in the desirable Mile Run community, this beautiful 3-bedroom, 2.

1 of 21

Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3520 NW 46th Terrace
3520 Northwest 46th Terrace, Alachua County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1958 sqft
Hyde Park 4/2 Home For Rent, Move in Ready!! - This Hyde Park 4 bedroom, 2 bath single family home is available to rent and move in ready, NOW! This home is perfectly located in the heart of NW Gainesville, click or call for more information or
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balconies in Alachua, FL

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Alachua renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

