1330 NW 90TH Terrace

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Available early August! 4 BR/2 BA with 2 car garage and 2471 sq ft under air. Well maintained former model home conveniently located in Eagle Point. Home features large kitchen and pantry, spacious bedrooms and large closets, separate family and living rooms, dining room and breakfast nook, fireplace, fenced backyard and much more. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Just a short distance to Hidden Oak and Ft. Clarke Middle Schools. Conveniently located and close to I-75, Santa Fe College, Oaks Mall, restaurants and much more. Pets negotiable but no more than one dog under 25 lbs or two cats. (firm)