Alachua County, FL
1330 NW 90TH Terrace
Last updated July 6 2020 at 8:46 AM

1330 NW 90TH Terrace

1330 NW 90th Ter · (352) 682-9704
Location

1330 NW 90th Ter, Alachua County, FL 32606

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$2,300

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2471 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Available early August! 4 BR/2 BA with 2 car garage and 2471 sq ft under air. Well maintained former model home conveniently located in Eagle Point. Home features large kitchen and pantry, spacious bedrooms and large closets, separate family and living rooms, dining room and breakfast nook, fireplace, fenced backyard and much more. Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring throughout living area and carpet in the bedrooms. Just a short distance to Hidden Oak and Ft. Clarke Middle Schools. Conveniently located and close to I-75, Santa Fe College, Oaks Mall, restaurants and much more. Pets negotiable but no more than one dog under 25 lbs or two cats. (firm)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1330 NW 90TH Terrace have any available units?
1330 NW 90TH Terrace has a unit available for $2,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1330 NW 90TH Terrace have?
Some of 1330 NW 90TH Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1330 NW 90TH Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
1330 NW 90TH Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1330 NW 90TH Terrace pet-friendly?
Yes, 1330 NW 90TH Terrace is pet friendly.
Does 1330 NW 90TH Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 1330 NW 90TH Terrace offers parking.
Does 1330 NW 90TH Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1330 NW 90TH Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1330 NW 90TH Terrace have a pool?
No, 1330 NW 90TH Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 1330 NW 90TH Terrace have accessible units?
No, 1330 NW 90TH Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 1330 NW 90TH Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1330 NW 90TH Terrace has units with dishwashers.
Does 1330 NW 90TH Terrace have units with air conditioning?
No, 1330 NW 90TH Terrace does not have units with air conditioning.
