The Saratoga
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:48 AM

The Saratoga

4601 Connecticut Ave NW · (202) 759-3309
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4601 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 210 · Avail. Jul 18

$1,885

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 610 · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 545 sqft

Unit 112 · Avail. now

$1,985

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 632 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Saratoga.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
24hr gym
parking
pool table
bike storage
garage
guest parking
guest suite
internet access
package receiving
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
coffee bar
community garden
conference room
courtyard
game room
green community
hot tub
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
media room
online portal
Introducing The Saratoga Apartments – An upgraded apartment community in NW Washington D.C. Savor the spectacular living experience of our upscale pet-friendly apartments and enjoy our expansive living spaces in an idyllic location. High-end amenities, and convenient features all come together seamlessly at our gated and serene community. Here you'll find studio apartments along with one and two-bedroom layouts with a tasteful design that ensure you'll enjoy every moment of your stay at The Saratoga.

Our Washington, D.C. community boasts a peaceful, urban neighborhood setting with reserved garage parking, recreation room with billiards, elevator access, a world-class fitness center, and much more. Designed with comfort and functionality in mind, the charming interiors of our apartments include a full-size washer and dryer, soaring 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces, hardwood style floors, and fully equipped kitchens to name a few. Curl up in your favorite spot and enjoy a quiet afternoon. G

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Trash
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Additional: Gas, Trash, and hot water are billed in addition to rent and varies based on unit and usage.
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: None
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: No exotic pets, no aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 35lbs.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: outside storage: $50/month; patio storage: included with lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Saratoga have any available units?
The Saratoga has 10 units available starting at $1,885 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Saratoga have?
Some of The Saratoga's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Saratoga currently offering any rent specials?
The Saratoga is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Saratoga pet-friendly?
Yes, The Saratoga is pet friendly.
Does The Saratoga offer parking?
Yes, The Saratoga offers parking.
Does The Saratoga have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Saratoga offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Saratoga have a pool?
No, The Saratoga does not have a pool.
Does The Saratoga have accessible units?
No, The Saratoga does not have accessible units.
Does The Saratoga have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Saratoga has units with dishwashers.
