Amenities
Introducing The Saratoga Apartments – An upgraded apartment community in NW Washington D.C. Savor the spectacular living experience of our upscale pet-friendly apartments and enjoy our expansive living spaces in an idyllic location. High-end amenities, and convenient features all come together seamlessly at our gated and serene community. Here you'll find studio apartments along with one and two-bedroom layouts with a tasteful design that ensure you'll enjoy every moment of your stay at The Saratoga.
Our Washington, D.C. community boasts a peaceful, urban neighborhood setting with reserved garage parking, recreation room with billiards, elevator access, a world-class fitness center, and much more. Designed with comfort and functionality in mind, the charming interiors of our apartments include a full-size washer and dryer, soaring 9-foot ceilings, fireplaces, hardwood style floors, and fully equipped kitchens to name a few. Curl up in your favorite spot and enjoy a quiet afternoon. G