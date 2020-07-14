Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

The Chesapeake Apartments – a place of timeless grace and modern elegance. Here, Art Deco details and modern community amenities merge together seamlessly to create a lifestyle like no other. Our desirable location in NW Washington, D.C. and the plethora of dining, entertainment, and shopping venues that surround the Chesapeake Apartments make our urban community an ideal place for renting an apartment in Washington, D.C.



Our pet-friendly apartments welcome residents with a stylish layout and distinctive floor plans to choose from. Spacious studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments with impressive 9-foot ceilings, two-tone paint, polished parquet flooring, and large windows with wonderful views of Connecticut Avenue are waiting for you to call them home. And with luxury amenities like a newly upgraded high-end fitness center, billiards room and lounge, business center with Wi-Fi and a beautiful summer kitchen and grills, it truly doesn’t get better than the Chesapeake.



