All apartments in Washington
Find more places like The Chesapeake.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
The Chesapeake
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:49 AM

The Chesapeake

4607 Connecticut Ave NW · (202) 759-4375
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Van Ness - Forest Hills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4607 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20008
Van Ness - Forest Hills

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 807 · Avail. now

$1,500

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 488 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 213 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,625

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 610 sqft

Unit 716 · Avail. now

$1,690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 730 sqft

Unit 303 · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 790 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Chesapeake.

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
extra storage
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
elevator
gym
parking
pool table
bbq/grill
bike storage
garage
internet access
tennis court
on-site laundry
courtyard
The Chesapeake Apartments – a place of timeless grace and modern elegance. Here, Art Deco details and modern community amenities merge together seamlessly to create a lifestyle like no other. Our desirable location in NW Washington, D.C. and the plethora of dining, entertainment, and shopping venues that surround the Chesapeake Apartments make our urban community an ideal place for renting an apartment in Washington, D.C.

Our pet-friendly apartments welcome residents with a stylish layout and distinctive floor plans to choose from. Spacious studios, one, and two-bedroom apartments with impressive 9-foot ceilings, two-tone paint, polished parquet flooring, and large windows with wonderful views of Connecticut Avenue are waiting for you to call them home. And with luxury amenities like a newly upgraded high-end fitness center, billiards room and lounge, business center with Wi-Fi and a beautiful summer kitchen and grills, it truly doesn’t get better than the Chesapeake.

Take your apar

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 Months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $75 per applicant
Deposit: Based on credit
Move-in Fees: $550 (Facility fee)
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Dogs
deposit: $600 per dog
fee: $750 per dog
limit: 2 dogs maximum
rent: $60/ month per dog
restrictions: Weight limit: 35 lbs; Breed restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Cats
fee: $300
limit: 2 cats maximum
rent: $20/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Chesapeake have any available units?
The Chesapeake has 6 units available starting at $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does The Chesapeake have?
Some of The Chesapeake's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Chesapeake currently offering any rent specials?
The Chesapeake is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Chesapeake pet-friendly?
Yes, The Chesapeake is pet friendly.
Does The Chesapeake offer parking?
Yes, The Chesapeake offers parking.
Does The Chesapeake have units with washers and dryers?
No, The Chesapeake does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does The Chesapeake have a pool?
No, The Chesapeake does not have a pool.
Does The Chesapeake have accessible units?
No, The Chesapeake does not have accessible units.
Does The Chesapeake have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Chesapeake has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Chesapeake?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Bell Capitol Hill
1717 E Capitol St SE
Washington, DC 20003
1350 Florida Avenue
1350 Florida Ave NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Crest
2324 41st St NW
Washington, DC 20007
The Swift at Petworth Metro
3828 Georgia Ave NW
Washington, DC 20011
Dock 79
79 Potomac Ave SE
Washington, DC 20003
Jefferson Marketplace
1550 7th St NW
Washington, DC 20001
Macomb Gardens
3725 Macomb St NW
Washington, DC 20016
Latrobe Apartments
1325 15th St NW
Washington, DC 20005

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity