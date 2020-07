Amenities

Unit Amenities garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors air conditioning dishwasher bathtub cable included carpet microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard elevator gym parking bbq/grill garage package receiving cats allowed on-site laundry internet access

Housed in a stunning historical building in a gorgeous park-side neighborhood, the Washington, D.C. apartments for rent at Cathedral Mansions feature beauty, convenience and sophistication around every corner. From stylish interiors brimming with natural light, to a host of onsite amenities, Cathedral Mansions has everything you look for in a place to call home. Whether you’re preparing a meal in your sleek fully-equipped gourmet kitchen, getting your heart racing in our state-of-the-art fitness center, or simply relaxing by the fountain in our peaceful garden courtyard, there’s nothing not to love about life at Cathedral Mansions.



Just across the street from the world famous Smithsonian National Zoological Park and within walking distance from an excellent variety of boutiques, cafes, bars and restaurants, there’s never a dull moment at our vibrant community of Woodley Park apartments in Washington, D.C. Discover a living experience custom tailored to your lifestyle at Cathedral Man