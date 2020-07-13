Amenities
3100 Connecticut Ave NW #228 Available 08/17/20 Meticulously Maintained 1BR + Den in Cathedral Park! - Meticulously Maintained 1BR + Den in Cathedral Park! Light Filled & Bright spacious unit*Features gleaming hardwood floors, custom paint & blinds throughout*Open living room leads to separate dining area*Updated Kitchen with Top-of-line Viking Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash & ample cabinetry space + breakfast bar*Bedroom with large closet & renovated bath*Den/Study with built-ins also provides extra storage*Quiet location overlooking trees & garden*Free laundry on each floor AND water included in rent*This building is fantastic & in superb location! Walk to METRO, restaurants, shops & ZOO!
AVAILABLE 8.17.2020*
*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964
(RLNE5878318)