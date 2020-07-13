All apartments in Washington
3100 Connecticut Ave NW #228
3100 Connecticut Ave NW #228

3100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest · (703) 801-2964
Location

3100 Connecticut Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20008
Woodley Park

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3100 Connecticut Ave NW #228 · Avail. Aug 17

$2,695

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1019 sqft

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3100 Connecticut Ave NW #228 Available 08/17/20 Meticulously Maintained 1BR + Den in Cathedral Park! - Meticulously Maintained 1BR + Den in Cathedral Park! Light Filled & Bright spacious unit*Features gleaming hardwood floors, custom paint & blinds throughout*Open living room leads to separate dining area*Updated Kitchen with Top-of-line Viking Stainless Steel appliances, granite counters, mosaic tile backsplash & ample cabinetry space + breakfast bar*Bedroom with large closet & renovated bath*Den/Study with built-ins also provides extra storage*Quiet location overlooking trees & garden*Free laundry on each floor AND water included in rent*This building is fantastic & in superb location! Walk to METRO, restaurants, shops & ZOO!

AVAILABLE 8.17.2020*

*This home is professionally managed by Chambers Theory Property Management.
*Please contact Marc V for details on viewing & applying for this home.
*MarcV@ChambersTheory.com or call 703.801.2964

(RLNE5878318)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

