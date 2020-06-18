4 Belmont Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities accessible parking garage

Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a huge Bonus room on the 3rd floor for Guests. Two of the bedrooms have their own private decks and an uninterrupted view of the Sound and the Colorful sunsets. Master Bedroom has walk-in custom closet, Private Deck, hardwood floors, and built-ins for storage. Living room on first floor offers french doors which open out onto a screened porch just made for sipping cocktails and watching the world go by. A gas Fireplace and piano add to the interior charm. The Dining Room allows for formal serving, while there is still the Dinette area for more casual dining. An Office /Den is off of the Kitchen, or this room could be used for 1st floor extra Bedroom. Outside the home is a 2 car Garage, out-door shower and full driveway for off street parking. This is Milford Beach Living at its finest!

**Available starting August 1st**