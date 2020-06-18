All apartments in Woodmont
Woodmont, CT
4 Belmont Street
Last updated June 18 2020 at 3:20 AM

4 Belmont Street

4 Belmont Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4 Belmont Avenue, Woodmont, CT 06460
Woodmont

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
garage
Picture yourself living by the Long Island Sound with the sound of the water and breezes coming through your windows at night! This fabulous rental property is just waiting for you and your family to move in! 4 Bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms with a huge Bonus room on the 3rd floor for Guests. Two of the bedrooms have their own private decks and an uninterrupted view of the Sound and the Colorful sunsets. Master Bedroom has walk-in custom closet, Private Deck, hardwood floors, and built-ins for storage. Living room on first floor offers french doors which open out onto a screened porch just made for sipping cocktails and watching the world go by. A gas Fireplace and piano add to the interior charm. The Dining Room allows for formal serving, while there is still the Dinette area for more casual dining. An Office /Den is off of the Kitchen, or this room could be used for 1st floor extra Bedroom. Outside the home is a 2 car Garage, out-door shower and full driveway for off street parking. This is Milford Beach Living at its finest!
**Available starting August 1st**

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4 Belmont Street have any available units?
4 Belmont Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Woodmont, CT.
What amenities does 4 Belmont Street have?
Some of 4 Belmont Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4 Belmont Street currently offering any rent specials?
4 Belmont Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4 Belmont Street pet-friendly?
No, 4 Belmont Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Woodmont.
Does 4 Belmont Street offer parking?
Yes, 4 Belmont Street does offer parking.
Does 4 Belmont Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4 Belmont Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4 Belmont Street have a pool?
No, 4 Belmont Street does not have a pool.
Does 4 Belmont Street have accessible units?
Yes, 4 Belmont Street has accessible units.
Does 4 Belmont Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4 Belmont Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 4 Belmont Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 4 Belmont Street does not have units with air conditioning.
