9 Cockenoe Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

One of a kind vacation spot with private beach and truly panoramic water views of the Westport & Norwalk Islands. Light & bright contemporary Ranch with cathedral ceilings in the Great Rm with 3 glass sliders to deck. Additional deck on the beach to continue the good life with morning coffee and memorable dinners watching glorious sunsets. Oysters, clams & campfires on your own beach. Flexibility of the dates. Price per month for July & August is $25,000. Also available for June at $18,500 and September at $16,500. A true vacation spot!