Westport, CT
9 Cockenoe Drive
Last updated May 17 2020 at 5:00 AM

9 Cockenoe Drive

9 Cockenoe Drive · (203) 952-9123
Location

9 Cockenoe Drive, Westport, CT 06880
Saugatuck

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$25,000

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1800 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
One of a kind vacation spot with private beach and truly panoramic water views of the Westport & Norwalk Islands. Light & bright contemporary Ranch with cathedral ceilings in the Great Rm with 3 glass sliders to deck. Additional deck on the beach to continue the good life with morning coffee and memorable dinners watching glorious sunsets. Oysters, clams & campfires on your own beach. Flexibility of the dates. Price per month for July & August is $25,000. Also available for June at $18,500 and September at $16,500. A true vacation spot!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Cockenoe Drive have any available units?
9 Cockenoe Drive has a unit available for $25,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Cockenoe Drive have?
Some of 9 Cockenoe Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Cockenoe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9 Cockenoe Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Cockenoe Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9 Cockenoe Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 9 Cockenoe Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9 Cockenoe Drive does offer parking.
Does 9 Cockenoe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9 Cockenoe Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Cockenoe Drive have a pool?
No, 9 Cockenoe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9 Cockenoe Drive have accessible units?
No, 9 Cockenoe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Cockenoe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9 Cockenoe Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Cockenoe Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Cockenoe Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
