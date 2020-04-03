227 Hillspoint Road

Amenities

Available for April only- $4800 per week or $18,000 for the month of April- Completed in January 2018, this fresh Beach House has an ideal location on Westport’s Old Mill Beach overlooking Compo Cove. Scandinavian modern furniture provides simplicity and elegance. Expansive waterfront views via 20’ sliding doors from each floor! A TECKNOW SMART HOME fully sustainable with solar roof and Tesla Powerwall energy storage and ready for electric cars! Loads of inter-operable smart devices can be controlled via voice command. Enjoy auto Lutron Shades, Sonos, a Gas Fireplace and the latest appliances. Close to RR station, Compo Beach and Old Mill Pond. Live life at the fullest!