All apartments in Westport
Find more places like 227 Hillspoint Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Westport, CT
/
227 Hillspoint Road
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:29 PM

227 Hillspoint Road

227 Hillspoint Road · (203) 434-2578
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Westport
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

227 Hillspoint Road, Westport, CT 06880
Compo-Owenoke Historic District

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$14,000

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 2 Bath · 1436 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Available for April only- $4800 per week or $18,000 for the month of April- Completed in January 2018, this fresh Beach House has an ideal location on Westport’s Old Mill Beach overlooking Compo Cove. Scandinavian modern furniture provides simplicity and elegance. Expansive waterfront views via 20’ sliding doors from each floor! A TECKNOW SMART HOME fully sustainable with solar roof and Tesla Powerwall energy storage and ready for electric cars! Loads of inter-operable smart devices can be controlled via voice command. Enjoy auto Lutron Shades, Sonos, a Gas Fireplace and the latest appliances. Close to RR station, Compo Beach and Old Mill Pond. Live life at the fullest!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 227 Hillspoint Road have any available units?
227 Hillspoint Road has a unit available for $14,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 227 Hillspoint Road have?
Some of 227 Hillspoint Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 227 Hillspoint Road currently offering any rent specials?
227 Hillspoint Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 227 Hillspoint Road pet-friendly?
No, 227 Hillspoint Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Westport.
Does 227 Hillspoint Road offer parking?
Yes, 227 Hillspoint Road does offer parking.
Does 227 Hillspoint Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 227 Hillspoint Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 227 Hillspoint Road have a pool?
No, 227 Hillspoint Road does not have a pool.
Does 227 Hillspoint Road have accessible units?
No, 227 Hillspoint Road does not have accessible units.
Does 227 Hillspoint Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 227 Hillspoint Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 227 Hillspoint Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 227 Hillspoint Road does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 227 Hillspoint Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Westport 1 BedroomsWestport 2 Bedrooms
Westport 3 BedroomsWestport Apartments with Parking
Westport Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWest Haven, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYGlen Cove, NYGreenwich, CT
Trumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTPort Chester, NYHauppauge, NYSt. James, NYRye, NYBayville, NYScarsdale, NYOyster Bay, NYPort Jefferson, NY
Miller Place, NYOld Greenwich, CTSmithtown, NYSands Point, NYWest Islip, NYMount Kisco, NYIslandia, NYFarmingdale, NYPemberwick, CTRiverside, CTSea Cliff, NYHarrison, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeYale University
Southern Connecticut State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity