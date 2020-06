Amenities

Excellent investment opportunity to purchase this 2 bedroom ranch style condo located at Orange Crest condominium complex! This unit features an updated kitchen with private deck, dining area, living room, bamboo floors throughout, large storage area in basement with washer/ dryer, and 2 reserved parking spaces. Gas for heat & cooking and wall A/C units. Just minutes to Yale, University of New Haven, and close to Merritt Parkway & Route 34. This one won’t last, make an offer today!