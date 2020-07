Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

With a backyard that's great for entertaining;This spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 1/2 bathroom half- duplex is located in a desired area in West Haven. This updated apartment features hardwood floor throughout. Close to the university of new haven. Convenient to highways and public transportation. Walking distance to parks,restaurants and stores. Garage Parking.

Section 8 welcome to apply. Please wear Mask