2 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:14 PM
77 2 Bedroom Apartments for rent in West Hartford, CT
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
$
11 Units Available
Enclave Park West
43 Caya Ave, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
875 sqft
Call Enclave West Hartford and Parc West to reserve your new home today. We offer the best value in West Hartford, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
5 Units Available
Brooksyde Apartments
133 Loomis Dr, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
920 sqft
Brooksyde Apartments is located only 10 minutes from downtown Hartford and within walking distance to the upscale boutiques, delis, and service establishments of West Hartford Center and Blue Black Square.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
11 Units Available
Packard
3 Arnoldale Road, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,760
1300 sqft
Vintage Apartments in West Hartford Classic charm meets modern living at The Packard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 North Main Street Unit #30
38 North Main Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,795
906 sqft
38 North Main Street Unit #30 Available 07/01/20 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Loft With Hot Water Included - Located walking distance to West Hartford Town Center and Blue Back Square, this is a 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Condo at The Mews, a secure, gated
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
44 Maplewood ave
44 Maplewood Avenue, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,650
1410 sqft
Beautiful apartment at a prime location - Property Id: 288563 Beautiful apartment at a prime location in West Hartford. Washer and dryer in the unit with ample closet space and lighting. First floor unit is available for occupancy starting June 1.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
21 Crescent St - 2nd Floor
21 Crescent Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,750
1500 sqft
Huge FURNISHED 2 bedroom / 2 bathroom Bedroom Apt.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
94 Vera Street
94 Vera Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1210 sqft
First Floor sunny two bedroom apartment. Diswasher, Washer/Dryer in unit. Dry storage in Basement. One garage bay, Surface parking for two additional vehicles. Carpeted throughout. Period wood work accents, freshly painted.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
7 North Quaker Lane
7 Quaker Ln N, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1100 sqft
Updated and Spacious 2 Bedroom Apartment walking distance to Blueback Square and West Hartford Center! Apartment has High Ceilings, Hardwood Floors throughout, fully Functioning Fireplace.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
52 Robin Road
52 Robin Road, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
696 sqft
Fantastic opportunity to live one block from Blue Back Square and West Hartford Center. First floor, ranch style 2 bedroom condo. Rarely available 2 car tandem off street parking.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
30 Mayflower Street
30 Mayflower Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1119 sqft
Second floor five room unit in two family owner occupied multi family on Mayflower Street off New Britain Avenue. Living room, dining room, two bedrooms and kitchen as well as small unheated back porch. Off street parking, assigned spot.
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
19 Arnold Way
19 Arnold Way, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
768 sqft
Amazing 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom house in West Hartford. Amenities included: central heat, dishwasher, hardwood floors, stainless steel appliance, storage, washer dryer, laundry in building, and yard. Utilities included: heat and water.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
1449 Boulevard
1449 Boulevard, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1244 sqft
Freshly painted. It must see. Great location. Just waiting for the right tenant.
Last updated June 12 at 12:59pm
1 Unit Available
35 Ringgold Street
35 Ringgold Street, West Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,650
1294 sqft
Move right into this BRAND NEW West Hartford townhome featuring 9' ceilings, an open floor plan, u-shaped kitchen with breakfast bar, new energy efficient stainless appliances and white cabinets with soft close doors and drawers.
Results within 1 mile of West Hartford
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
28 Units Available
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,632
1281 sqft
Serene views. City convenience. Apartments designed for you. The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge is redefining the way Bloomfield thinks about apartment living.
Last updated June 12 at 11:02am
1 Unit Available
The 600 Apartments
675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1443 sqft
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut.
Last updated June 12 at 02:28pm
1 Unit Available
18 Dale Avenue - 16
18 Dale Ave, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
775 sqft
New double pane energy efficient windows; Gas heat and hot water; Garage and off street parking; Full size appliances; Large closets; Thru wall energy efficient A/C unit; Basement storage and laundry room; Hardwood floors throughout with linoleum in
Results within 5 miles of West Hartford
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
South Green
9 Units Available
Element 250
250 Main St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
920 sqft
Looking for chic apartments that put you in the center of the Hartford, CT, action? You’ve found it at Element 250. Our one and two bedroom apartments offer spacious living with thoughtful additions that add to your modern life.
Last updated June 12 at 12:22pm
Downtown Hartford
31 Units Available
Hartford 21
221 Trumbull St, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1240 sqft
A high-rise community minutes from Bushnell Park, I-84 and Capital Community College in the Historic District. A mixed-use development, the apartments here are available furnished and feature granite countertops. 24-hour concierge. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 12 at 10:35am
19 Units Available
The Village at Wethersfield
79 Village Dr, Wethersfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1225 sqft
Upscale community in a natural setting. Updates in the apartments include in-unit laundry, walk-in closets, and modern appliances. On-site pool, hot tub, and 24-hour gym. Dogs and cats welcome. Dog park on site.
Last updated June 12 at 12:05pm
Asylum Hill
4 Units Available
Carriage Place
36 Forest Street, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$975
900 sqft
Classic charm meets modern living at Carriage Place Apartments. Our 22 unique properties are situated throughout Hartford’s historic neighborhoods.
Last updated June 12 at 01:37pm
$
26 Units Available
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,125
1057 sqft
A well-appointed community designed by artists with timber-framed portico areas, bright rooms, and modern furniture. Minutes from downtown area. Large pool and green space areas. Spacious interiors with modern features.
Last updated June 12 at 12:26pm
$
42 Units Available
The Preserve at Great Pond
2000 Day Hill Rd, Hartford County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1181 sqft
Enjoy Upscale Living and the Great Outdoors at Our Apartments in Windsor, CT. The Preserve at Great Pond provides convenient access to outdoor activities while also offering a luxurious living environment.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
9 Units Available
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St, Bloomfield, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,622
1157 sqft
Luxury homes with stainless steel appliances, breakfast bars, and hardwood flooring. Residents get access to a nature preserve with walking paths. Close to Gillette Ridge Golf Club and Copaco Shopping Center.
Last updated June 12 at 02:13pm
Asylum Hill
32 Units Available
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave, Hartford, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
850 sqft
Luxurious apartments include new kitchens with updated cabinetry, hardwood floors and generous closet space. Community includes community lounge, on-site corner grocery and parking. Less than a mile from UConn School of Law and Trinity College.
