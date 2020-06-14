All apartments in Wallingford Center
Find more places like 254 Ward Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Wallingford Center, CT
/
254 Ward Street
Last updated June 14 2020 at 2:05 AM

254 Ward Street

254 Ward Street · (203) 494-0990
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Wallingford Center
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

254 Ward Street, Wallingford Center, CT 06492

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 · Avail. now

$1,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Now you can live within walking distance to Wallingford's downtown restaurants and shopping district!!! This a very well-maintained 2nd apartment featuring large eat-in kitchen, an enclosed 3-season porch and 2 bedrooms as well as storage space in the walk-up attic. Not only will you benefit from Wallingford's great electric rates, the apartment is heated with natural gas, water included! This is a non-smoking unit, apartment insurance is mandatory for the duration of the lease, a minimum credit score of 650 is needed and pets are not allowe.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 254 Ward Street have any available units?
254 Ward Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 254 Ward Street have?
Some of 254 Ward Street's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and some paid utils. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 254 Ward Street currently offering any rent specials?
254 Ward Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 254 Ward Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 254 Ward Street is pet friendly.
Does 254 Ward Street offer parking?
No, 254 Ward Street does not offer parking.
Does 254 Ward Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 254 Ward Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 254 Ward Street have a pool?
No, 254 Ward Street does not have a pool.
Does 254 Ward Street have accessible units?
No, 254 Ward Street does not have accessible units.
Does 254 Ward Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 254 Ward Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 254 Ward Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 254 Ward Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 254 Ward Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Wallingford Center 1 BedroomsWallingford Center 2 Bedrooms
Wallingford Center 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsWallingford Center 3 Bedrooms
Wallingford Center Apartments with Garage

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CT
Norwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTHazardville, CTCutchogue, NYWestport, CTEssex Village, CTEast Quogue, NYTorrington, CT
St. James, NYGuilford Center, CTPort Jefferson, NYMiller Place, NYMadison Center, CTWinsted, CTSmithtown, NYBranford Center, CTGreenport, NYShirley, NYBristol, CTWesthampton, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeCapital Community College
University of HartfordThree Rivers Community College
University of New Haven
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity