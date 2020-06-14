254 Ward Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Now you can live within walking distance to Wallingford's downtown restaurants and shopping district!!! This a very well-maintained 2nd apartment featuring large eat-in kitchen, an enclosed 3-season porch and 2 bedrooms as well as storage space in the walk-up attic. Not only will you benefit from Wallingford's great electric rates, the apartment is heated with natural gas, water included! This is a non-smoking unit, apartment insurance is mandatory for the duration of the lease, a minimum credit score of 650 is needed and pets are not allowe.