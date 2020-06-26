435 Eagleville Road

Amenities

No cosigners, immediate occupancy and 1 year lease required. You will enjoy this large, quite 2 Bedroom apartment on the first floor of this 2- family home(landlord lives in the upstairs apartment) The apartment has newer linoleum kitchen floor, freshly painted and cleaned. One parking space in the attached car port and ample parking. If you enjoy gardening and/or spending time outdoors, the property has a peaceful country setting. Just 2 miles from campus - Lawn care, snow removal and trash included