Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:07 PM

435 Eagleville Road

435 South Eagleville Road · (860) 450-8110
Location

435 South Eagleville Road, Tolland County, CT 06268

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit b · Avail. now

$950

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 960 sqft

Amenities

carport
some paid utils
microwave
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
carport
parking
No cosigners, immediate occupancy and 1 year lease required. You will enjoy this large, quite 2 Bedroom apartment on the first floor of this 2- family home(landlord lives in the upstairs apartment) The apartment has newer linoleum kitchen floor, freshly painted and cleaned. One parking space in the attached car port and ample parking. If you enjoy gardening and/or spending time outdoors, the property has a peaceful country setting. Just 2 miles from campus - Lawn care, snow removal and trash included

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 435 Eagleville Road have any available units?
435 Eagleville Road has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 435 Eagleville Road have?
Some of 435 Eagleville Road's amenities include carport, some paid utils, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 435 Eagleville Road currently offering any rent specials?
435 Eagleville Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 435 Eagleville Road pet-friendly?
No, 435 Eagleville Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Tolland County.
Does 435 Eagleville Road offer parking?
Yes, 435 Eagleville Road offers parking.
Does 435 Eagleville Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 435 Eagleville Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 435 Eagleville Road have a pool?
No, 435 Eagleville Road does not have a pool.
Does 435 Eagleville Road have accessible units?
No, 435 Eagleville Road does not have accessible units.
Does 435 Eagleville Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 435 Eagleville Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 435 Eagleville Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 435 Eagleville Road does not have units with air conditioning.
