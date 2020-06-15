45 Glenfield Avenue

Amenities

Move right in to this 3 Bedroom Cape in Paradise Green. This home has been well maintained, cared for and updated, very clean. Just move in and call it home. Walk to Wooster Park for fishing & sports fields. Close to transportation, shopping & schools this home has it all. Private fenced in back yard that is perfect for entertaining. The interior of the home features hardwood floors, Central AC, plenty of closet space and storage in the eves and basement. Second Floor full bath and Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closets. Enjoy the convenience of the attached garage with additional bonus room that can be used as a workshop or storage. The driveway will allow parking for 3 cars.