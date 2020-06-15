All apartments in Stratford
Find more places like 45 Glenfield Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Stratford, CT
/
45 Glenfield Avenue
Last updated June 12 2020 at 2:45 AM

45 Glenfield Avenue

45 Glenfield Avenue · (203) 767-3512
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Stratford
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

45 Glenfield Avenue, Stratford, CT 06614

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1267 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move right in to this 3 Bedroom Cape in Paradise Green. This home has been well maintained, cared for and updated, very clean. Just move in and call it home. Walk to Wooster Park for fishing & sports fields. Close to transportation, shopping & schools this home has it all. Private fenced in back yard that is perfect for entertaining. The interior of the home features hardwood floors, Central AC, plenty of closet space and storage in the eves and basement. Second Floor full bath and Master Bedroom w/ Walk-In Closets. Enjoy the convenience of the attached garage with additional bonus room that can be used as a workshop or storage. The driveway will allow parking for 3 cars.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 45 Glenfield Avenue have any available units?
45 Glenfield Avenue has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 45 Glenfield Avenue have?
Some of 45 Glenfield Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 45 Glenfield Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
45 Glenfield Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 45 Glenfield Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 45 Glenfield Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Stratford.
Does 45 Glenfield Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 45 Glenfield Avenue does offer parking.
Does 45 Glenfield Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 45 Glenfield Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 45 Glenfield Avenue have a pool?
No, 45 Glenfield Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 45 Glenfield Avenue have accessible units?
No, 45 Glenfield Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 45 Glenfield Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 45 Glenfield Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 45 Glenfield Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 45 Glenfield Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 45 Glenfield Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1111 Stratford
1111 Stratford Ave
Stratford, CT 06615
Avalon Stratford
1030 Barnum Ave
Stratford, CT 06614

Similar Pages

Stratford 1 BedroomsStratford 2 Bedrooms
Stratford 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsStratford Apartments with Washer-Dryer
Stratford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CTCoram, NY
New Britain, CTEast Haven, CTNorth Haven, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYHuntington Station, NYNaugatuck, CTEast Patchogue, NYHauppauge, NYDarien, CT
Ronkonkoma, NYMelville, NYNesconset, NYYaphank, NYBellport, NYSelden, NYRocky Point, NYBay Shore, NYBabylon, NYRidgefield, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of New Haven
Norwalk Community CollegeWesleyan University
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity