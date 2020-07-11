Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub carpet dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities gym pool dogs allowed cats allowed clubhouse dog park fire pit parking playground 24hr maintenance bbq/grill garage guest parking hot tub internet access pet friendly trash valet

Live the good life here at Avalon Wilton in Wilton, Connecticut. surrounded by beauty, you will appreciate our heated pool, fitness center and friendly, professional management staff. Offering you the finest quality of living and spacious apartment homes you deserve, Avalon Wilton is the best place to call home. Visit today and see all we have to offer you.