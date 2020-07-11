All apartments in Stamford
Find more places like Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:08 PM

Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road

116 Danbury Rd · (240) 847-1009
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

116 Danbury Rd, Stamford, CT 06897

Price and availability

VERIFIED 7 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 004-4231 · Avail. Jul 29

$3,590

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1430 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 001-1106 · Avail. Jul 29

$4,276

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1268 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
gym
pool
dogs allowed
cats allowed
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
parking
playground
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
garage
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
pet friendly
trash valet
Live the good life here at Avalon Wilton in Wilton, Connecticut. surrounded by beauty, you will appreciate our heated pool, fitness center and friendly, professional management staff. Offering you the finest quality of living and spacious apartment homes you deserve, Avalon Wilton is the best place to call home. Visit today and see all we have to offer you.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 2-12 Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $125 per applicant
Deposit: $750
Move-in Fees: $75 amenity fee
Additional: Valet trash: $25/month
Pets Allowed: dogs, cats
deposit: $600 flat fee
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $60/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive Breeds
Parking Details: Open Lot: 1st come, 1st serve (2 spaces per home included with lease); Reserved space: $15/month; Attached Garage: included with select units; Guest Parking: Park in future resident parking during non-office hours and can park between buildings four and five.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road have any available units?
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road has 2 units available starting at $3,590 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Stamford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Stamford Rent Report.
What amenities does Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road have?
Some of Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road currently offering any rent specials?
Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road pet-friendly?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road is pet friendly.
Does Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road offer parking?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road offers parking.
Does Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road have a pool?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road has a pool.
Does Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road have accessible units?
No, Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road does not have accessible units.
Does Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Avalon Wilton on Danbury Road has units with dishwashers.
