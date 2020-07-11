211 Southport Woods Drive

Amenities

Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck. Master Bedroom w full bath, stall shower and walk in closet. Additional bedroom w hall bath w tub. White Kitchen w great workspace, double sink and eating area. Kitchen w newer dishwasher, refrigerator, counter tops, backsplash and stainless sink. Newer windows. Updated Bathrooms. Washer/dryer in unit. Nearby reserved parking spot. Just a short stroll to the Pool, Court and Clubhouse. Walk or bike to Southport Village, Train, Beach and Restaurants.