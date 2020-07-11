All apartments in Southport
Find more places like 211 Southport Woods Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Southport, CT
/
211 Southport Woods Drive
Last updated July 11 2020 at 4:11 AM

211 Southport Woods Drive

211 Southport Woods Drive · (203) 257-7106
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

211 Southport Woods Drive, Southport, CT 06890

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 211 · Avail. now

$2,600

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck. Master Bedroom w full bath, stall shower and walk in closet. Additional bedroom w hall bath w tub. White Kitchen w great workspace, double sink and eating area. Kitchen w newer dishwasher, refrigerator, counter tops, backsplash and stainless sink. Newer windows. Updated Bathrooms. Washer/dryer in unit. Nearby reserved parking spot. Just a short stroll to the Pool, Court and Clubhouse. Walk or bike to Southport Village, Train, Beach and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 211 Southport Woods Drive have any available units?
211 Southport Woods Drive has a unit available for $2,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 211 Southport Woods Drive have?
Some of 211 Southport Woods Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 211 Southport Woods Drive currently offering any rent specials?
211 Southport Woods Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 211 Southport Woods Drive pet-friendly?
No, 211 Southport Woods Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Southport.
Does 211 Southport Woods Drive offer parking?
Yes, 211 Southport Woods Drive offers parking.
Does 211 Southport Woods Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 211 Southport Woods Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 211 Southport Woods Drive have a pool?
Yes, 211 Southport Woods Drive has a pool.
Does 211 Southport Woods Drive have accessible units?
No, 211 Southport Woods Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 211 Southport Woods Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 211 Southport Woods Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 211 Southport Woods Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 211 Southport Woods Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
Interested in 211 Southport Woods Drive?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTStamford, CTMilford city, CTNorwalk, CTDanbury, CTWhite Plains, NYWaterbury, CTWest Haven, CTShelton, CTCoram, NYNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CT
Port Chester, NYGlen Cove, NYStratford, CTGreenwich, CTTrumbull, CTCentral Islip, NYWestport, CTBridgeport, CTDarien, CTRidgefield, CTNorthport, NYHuntington, NY
St. James, NYPort Jefferson, NYAnsonia, CTPort Jefferson Station, NYOld Greenwich, CTHuntington Station, NYCentereach, NYHauppauge, NYMount Sinai, NYNesconset, NYCos Cob, CTSelden, NY

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
University of New HavenNorwalk Community College
Yale University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity