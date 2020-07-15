133 Apartments for rent in Southport, CT

/
1 Unit Available
Southport
26 Main Street
26 Main Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1387 sqft
CHARMING SOUTHPORT VILLAGE 3 -5 YEAR RENTAL - Great rental opportunity in the heart of Southport Village! This very special 2 Bedroom, first floor apartment features an expansive Living Room with gas log Fireplace, Kitchen with Dining Area and
1 of 16
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
211 Southport Woods Drive
211 Southport Woods Drive, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,600
1200 sqft
Terrific opportunity to live in Southport in a wonderful condo complex with Heated Pool, Clubhouse and Paddle Court! Recently renovated. Upper level unit with beautiful natural light. Living Room opens to Dining Area and recently-refurbished Deck.
1 of 19
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Southport
301 Spruce Street
301 Spruce Street, Southport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,150
1100 sqft
Convenient to everything! Clean, well kept two bedroom, two full bathroom apartment. Separate first floor laundry toom, third floor "Bonus" room for storage or office is not heated and not included in sqaure footage.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
250 Linwood Avenue
250 Linwood Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$1,500
925 sqft
ALL UTILITIES INCLUDED in monthly rent (cable/internet/phone extra)! Move right in to this 2nd floor, ranch-style, clean & bright rental. Lots of closet space, large kitchen, and separate laundry area on 1st floor.
1 of 22
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Unquowa Road
245 Unquowa Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$2,350
1058 sqft
Updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath second-floor end unit with hardwood floors throughout. Kitchen has newer cabinets, countertops & ss appliances. Master Bedroom has walk-in closet and ensuite bath with shower. Washer/Dryer in unit.
1 of 25
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
245 Unquowa Road
245 Unquowa Rd, Fairfield County, CT
1 Bedroom
$2,600
902 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautifully renovated Condo in Mosswood. Gas fireplace, washer/dryer, antique floors and custom kitchen which includes an office nook. Fisher Paykal fisher washer and fridge. Lacquered barn-style doors. Gas range. First floor unit.
1 of 9
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
1873 Post Road
1873 Post Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
500 sqft
Newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment on upper level. Walking distance to train station, shops and restaurants. Newly painted, hardwood floors, updated bathroom and kitchen.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:08 PM
5 Units Available
Trademark Fairfield
665 Commerce Drive, Stamford, CT
Studio
$2,100
560 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,300
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Near the Fairfield Metro Station. This luxury community offers a large, resort-like pool with a sundeck, package concierge, and covered parking. Homes offer quartz countertops, in-unit washer and dryer, and large windows.
1 of 2
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
2916 Fairfield Ave
2916 Fairfield Ave, Bridgeport, CT
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,175
600 sqft
Super cool one bedroom apartment featuring hard wood floors, gas stove, granite counters and stainless steel sink, subway tile back splash & Kraftsmaid cabinets. In- unit stacked washer/dryer. Highly efficient on-demand, gas heat and hot water.
1 of 14
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
294 Halley Avenue
294 Halley Avenue, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
780 sqft
Great opportunity to live in a charming 2BDR 1BA home that has everything you need all in a very convenient location of a nice residential neighborhood. MUST SEE! Hardwood floors throughout the apartment.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
Greens Farms
66 Compo Mill Cove
66 Compo Mill Cove, Westport, CT
6 Bedrooms
$25,000
4000 sqft
You will feel transported as you step on to the island and enter this fully designer fully-furnished, newly renovated and expanded, stunning open floor plan with over 4,000 sq/ft directly on the beach in Compo Mill Cove island.
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Jennings Road
210 Jennings Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1170 sqft
Updated and polished apartment! Enjoy 3 bedrooms, large living room, eat-in kitchen and walk out deck. Owner pays for Wi-Fi, lawn/snow maintenance and trash removal. Central A/C, new wash/dry in unit, off-street parking, private rear yard.
1 of 3
Last updated July 15 at 10:23 PM
1 Unit Available
Brooklawn - St. Vincent
25 Cartright Street
25 Cartright Street, Bridgeport, CT
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1067 sqft
Large 2 br condo with hardwood floors, large balcony, indoor parking , 24 hour doorman, close to Fairfield line, heat and hot water included More info & apply online at https://hunt.
1 of 1
Last updated July 15 at 10:22 PM
1 Unit Available
210 Old Stratfield Rd
210 Old Stratfield Road, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
1540 sqft
2 story single family house - Property Id: 292369 Recently remodeled private house in a great family neighborhood. Short drive to train stations, the beach, shopping, and local universities. Fairfield is home to many delicious restaurants.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:25 PM
1 Unit Available
51 Short Hill Lane
51 Short Hill Lane, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$11,500
2480 sqft
Beautiful short-term or long term furnished 2019 renovated home in the beach community of Fairfield, CT. Open floor plan with modern amenities in a fantastic, central location. 4/5 bedroom rooms, 3.5 baths is designed for todays life style.
1 of 39
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Compo-Owenoke Historic District
96 Valley Road
96 Valley Road, Westport, CT
5 Bedrooms
$45,000
5850 sqft
The absolute dream property fully furnished in Westport! Within a mile to Compo Beach, Longshore Club, great Restaurants and close to town.
1 of 6
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
West End - West Side
823 Beechwood Avenue
823 Beechwood Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
2687 sqft
LARGE TWO BEDROOM LIVING ROOM , LARGE KITCHEN GRANITE COUNTER TOP STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCE
1 of 11
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Stratfield Village
1846 Stratfield Road
1846 Stratfield Road, Fairfield County, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,900
1165 sqft
Meticulously maintained 2 bed, 1 bath cape with garage on lovely property. All rooms are a good size and there is plenty of storage. Lower level has a family room. Large fenced yard. Great location close to Merrit Pkwy & Shoping.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Weston Road
17 Weston Road, Westport, CT
4 Bedrooms
$5,500
3670 sqft
Fabulous 4 bedroom 3.5 bath contemporary colonial in convenient Westport location.
1 of 26
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
201 Main Street
201 Main Street, Westport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$4,800
935 sqft
Welcome to Belden Place! Casual Luxury living personified in this boutique complex offering exquisite in-town living. This secure building with elevator access on the Saugatuck River is pet friendly.
1 of 7
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
Black Rock
282 Scofield Avenue
282 Scofield Avenue, Bridgeport, CT
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
3014 sqft
Fantastic 2 bed/ 1 bath first-floor unit. This unit has been renovated. The updated kitchen offers a gas stove, microwave, and dishwasher, and breakfast bar. Washer and dryer included. The kitchen opens to the family room, for an open concept.
1 of 18
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
36 Richmondville Avenue
36 Richmondville Avenue, Westport, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1687 sqft
Great in town location,yet nice country setting. Completely updated in 2020 with new kitchen and bath. new windows and interior painting. unit has 1 car garage, washer and dryer . close to Merritt and shops and restaurants.
1 of 4
Last updated July 15 at 08:26 PM
1 Unit Available
16 Bloomfield Drive
16 Bloomfield Dr, Fairfield County, CT
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2664 sqft
VERY SPACIOUS TO 4 BRS, 2 FULL BATHS TOWN HOUSE. LARGE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN IN 1ST FLOOR. USE OF BACKYARD, BACK DECK AND SPACE FOR 4 CARS, DRIVE WAY. VERY WELL LOCATED WITH ACCESS TO ALL MAJOR HIGH WAYS, SCHOOLS AND SHOPPING.
1 of 13
Last updated July 15 at 07:27 AM
1 Unit Available
99 Baldwin Ter
99 Baldwin Terrace, Fairfield County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$4,000
1400 sqft
Walk to beach in desirably Fairfield Beach area... great school system.
