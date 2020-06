Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

This 3 BR, 1 bath Ranch has a new roof, new windows, vinyl siding, and a 1 car garage. Great location in neighborhood setting with fully fenced yard. Hardwood floors throughout, fireplace, upgraded kitchen with new appliances and corian countertop. Full, unfinished basement, washer and dryer included for tenant's use. Credit check required. Immediate occupancy. Snow removal tenant's responsibility, lawn care is negotiable No cats allowed. Dogs allowed with owner's discretion.