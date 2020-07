Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly on-site laundry parking pool

Beautiful 1 Bedroom 2nd floor unit with hardwood floors in living room with sliders to deck overlooking pool. Interior recently painted a neutral light gray. Light and bright eat-in kitchen with stainless steel appliances. Large bedroom with walk in closet. Nicely updated bathroom. Laundry on premises. Plenty of parking. Association does not allow pets. Great Huntington location - close to shopping, Rte 8 and Pkwy. Tenant pays for credit check First months rent, 2 months security.