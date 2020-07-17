All apartments in Norwich
Find more places like 467 North Main Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Norwich, CT
/
467 North Main Street
Last updated July 14 2020 at 11:50 PM

467 North Main Street

467 North Main Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Norwich
See all
Central Norwich
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

467 North Main Street, Norwich, CT 06360
Central Norwich

Amenities

pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
bbq/grill
Its not perfect yet and is a work in progress but you get a large 1 bedroom apartment at a bargain price.Work is in progress in an improving building with more work yet to go in the building,the yard and the unit. You do get a large 664 sq ft unit that can almost be a 2 bedroom but with an odd layout for a 2 bedroom.Very flexible layout..Gas cooking and electric heat with supplemental gas space heat.Yard is in process of cleanup and will be a nice place for a BBQ when done. There will be constant improvements to the unit and the building and the unit is priced well below market for any inconvenience . Non smoking unit,one cat is permitted with additional deposit.$30 per adult application fee.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
limit: 1
Parking Details: Street.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 467 North Main Street have any available units?
467 North Main Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Norwich, CT.
What amenities does 467 North Main Street have?
Some of 467 North Main Street's amenities include pet friendly, parking, and bbq/grill. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 467 North Main Street currently offering any rent specials?
467 North Main Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 467 North Main Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 467 North Main Street is pet friendly.
Does 467 North Main Street offer parking?
Yes, 467 North Main Street offers parking.
Does 467 North Main Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 467 North Main Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 467 North Main Street have a pool?
No, 467 North Main Street does not have a pool.
Does 467 North Main Street have accessible units?
No, 467 North Main Street does not have accessible units.
Does 467 North Main Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 467 North Main Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 467 North Main Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 467 North Main Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Rose Hill Estates
10 Gregory Rd
Norwich, CT 06360
Stonington Estates
102 Stonington Rd
Norwich, CT 06360
Lofts at Ponemah Mills
607 Norwich Avenue
Norwich, CT 06380
Norwich/Hedgewood Apartments
24 Sandy Ln
Norwich, CT 06360
Norwich Apartments
40 Sandy Lane
Norwich, CT 06360

Similar Pages

Norwich 1 BedroomsNorwich 2 Bedrooms
Norwich Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorwich Apartments with Parking
Norwich Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Hartford, CTWorcester, MAProvidence, RIMeriden, CTMiddletown, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CTFranklin, MANew London, CTWethersfield, CTEast Hartford, CT
Westfield, MACranston, RINew Britain, CTNorth Haven, CTEast Haven, CTChicopee, MAEast Providence, RIWoonsocket, RIGroton, CTWindsor Locks, CTGlastonbury Center, CT
Willimantic, CTSimsbury Center, CTCumberland Hill, RIThompsonville, CTWakefield-Peacedale, RIRockville, CTBellingham, MAMystic, CTOld Saybrook Center, CTNarragansett Pier, RI

Nearby Neighborhoods

Central Norwich

Apartments Near Colleges

Three Rivers Community CollegeRhode Island College
Providence CollegeCapital Community College
University of Hartford