9 Skipper Street

$1200/WEEKLY Rental Only! Breathtaking sunsets from the living room window. This simple cottage has two bedrooms on the first floor. Both bedrooms have a double bed; bed linens are not provided. The living room has new large double hung windows that look straight toward the water, boulder beach, and the main dock. There is an ample kitchen lightly stocked with utensils and cookware. Upstairs in an attic space, there are two additional twin beds. This area can get warm in the middle of the summer, but is great for extra space for cooler times of the month. Located just steps from the water, enjoy the ocean breezes, calming views, and all the amenities of Lords Point. Tennis, basketball, beaches, and more! There is a $150 cleaning fee and all tenants are required to escrow a refundable security deposit of $500. Weekly rental, not yearly. We rent Saturday to Saturday beginning May 1st. There is NO HEAT in the rental. Book your week or weeks of summer in Lords Point!