Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

9 Skipper Street

9 Skipper Street · (860) 460-6939
Location

9 Skipper Street, New London County, CT 06378

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 660 sqft

Amenities

basketball court
tennis court
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
tennis court
$1200/WEEKLY Rental Only! Breathtaking sunsets from the living room window. This simple cottage has two bedrooms on the first floor. Both bedrooms have a double bed; bed linens are not provided. The living room has new large double hung windows that look straight toward the water, boulder beach, and the main dock. There is an ample kitchen lightly stocked with utensils and cookware. Upstairs in an attic space, there are two additional twin beds. This area can get warm in the middle of the summer, but is great for extra space for cooler times of the month. Located just steps from the water, enjoy the ocean breezes, calming views, and all the amenities of Lords Point. Tennis, basketball, beaches, and more! There is a $150 cleaning fee and all tenants are required to escrow a refundable security deposit of $500. Weekly rental, not yearly. We rent Saturday to Saturday beginning May 1st. There is NO HEAT in the rental. Book your week or weeks of summer in Lords Point!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9 Skipper Street have any available units?
9 Skipper Street has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9 Skipper Street have?
Some of 9 Skipper Street's amenities include basketball court, tennis court, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9 Skipper Street currently offering any rent specials?
9 Skipper Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9 Skipper Street pet-friendly?
No, 9 Skipper Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London County.
Does 9 Skipper Street offer parking?
No, 9 Skipper Street does not offer parking.
Does 9 Skipper Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9 Skipper Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9 Skipper Street have a pool?
No, 9 Skipper Street does not have a pool.
Does 9 Skipper Street have accessible units?
No, 9 Skipper Street does not have accessible units.
Does 9 Skipper Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 9 Skipper Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9 Skipper Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 9 Skipper Street does not have units with air conditioning.
