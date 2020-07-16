All apartments in New London County
80 Noyes Avenue
Last updated April 3 2020 at 2:28 PM

80 Noyes Avenue

80 Noyes Avenue · (860) 460-6939
Location

80 Noyes Avenue, New London County, CT 06378

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,200

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 780 sqft

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
bocce court
basketball court
tennis court
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
bocce court
parking
bbq/grill
tennis court
$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean. You can enjoy the cool ocean breezes while in the house, on the covered porch, or while grilling on your front lawn. This original Lords Point Summer Rental includes three basic bedrooms upstairs, a kitchen, dining room, living room, and a front porch. Cable TV is available for your viewing pleasure. Linens and bedding are supplied for your convenience and yellow bags for discarding garbage. Located in a lovely community for walking and biking. Five beaches to choose from; make memories fishing, boating, snorkeling, and kayaking, all just a few steps away from your rental! This wonderful vacation site is near the Mystic Seaport, Mystic Aquarium, Stonington Borough, Casinos, and so much more! Neighborhood amenities include a tennis and basketball court, bocci court, and park. Come for a week or all season long. Being a summer cottage, it is unheated, therefore based on the weather it may be available a little earlier or a little later in the season. There is a $150 cleaning fee added at the end of each stay. All tenants are required to escrow a refundable security deposit of $500.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 80 Noyes Avenue have any available units?
80 Noyes Avenue has a unit available for $1,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 80 Noyes Avenue have?
Some of 80 Noyes Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and bocce court. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 80 Noyes Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
80 Noyes Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 80 Noyes Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 80 Noyes Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London County.
Does 80 Noyes Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 80 Noyes Avenue offers parking.
Does 80 Noyes Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 80 Noyes Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 80 Noyes Avenue have a pool?
No, 80 Noyes Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 80 Noyes Avenue have accessible units?
No, 80 Noyes Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 80 Noyes Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 80 Noyes Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 80 Noyes Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 80 Noyes Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
