80 Noyes Avenue

$1200/WEEKLY Summer Furnished Rental. This wonderful seasonal cottage is the perfect place to start all your summer activities, located directly across the street from the ocean. You can enjoy the cool ocean breezes while in the house, on the covered porch, or while grilling on your front lawn. This original Lords Point Summer Rental includes three basic bedrooms upstairs, a kitchen, dining room, living room, and a front porch. Cable TV is available for your viewing pleasure. Linens and bedding are supplied for your convenience and yellow bags for discarding garbage. Located in a lovely community for walking and biking. Five beaches to choose from; make memories fishing, boating, snorkeling, and kayaking, all just a few steps away from your rental! This wonderful vacation site is near the Mystic Seaport, Mystic Aquarium, Stonington Borough, Casinos, and so much more! Neighborhood amenities include a tennis and basketball court, bocci court, and park. Come for a week or all season long. Being a summer cottage, it is unheated, therefore based on the weather it may be available a little earlier or a little later in the season. There is a $150 cleaning fee added at the end of each stay. All tenants are required to escrow a refundable security deposit of $500.