Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly tennis court

Academic Rental (September thru May)! This beautifully maintained Cape Cod style house is ready for you for the "academic season". The home offers 3 bedrooms, and 2 Full Bathrooms. The large deck offers seating for outdoor dining and plenty of space for relaxing and the huge private yard offers plenty of room for outdoor activities. A fully furnished property in walking distance to tennis courts, Lords Point beach and all the charm a beach community offers. The property is pet flexible and non-smoking and a credit check and Lease Agreement are required.