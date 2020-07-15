All apartments in New London County
Last updated May 20 2020 at 6:58 PM

28 Whitecap Road

28 Whitecap Road · (860) 739-0888
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.

Location

28 Whitecap Road, New London County, CT 06357

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,600

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1087 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Academic rent from Sept. to May 2021 at private beach. Steps to the water from this totally remodeled 3 bedroom ranch with new kitchen and bath. No pets or smoking allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 28 Whitecap Road have any available units?
28 Whitecap Road has a unit available for $1,600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 28 Whitecap Road have?
Some of 28 Whitecap Road's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 28 Whitecap Road currently offering any rent specials?
28 Whitecap Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 28 Whitecap Road pet-friendly?
No, 28 Whitecap Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in New London County.
Does 28 Whitecap Road offer parking?
Yes, 28 Whitecap Road offers parking.
Does 28 Whitecap Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 28 Whitecap Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 28 Whitecap Road have a pool?
No, 28 Whitecap Road does not have a pool.
Does 28 Whitecap Road have accessible units?
No, 28 Whitecap Road does not have accessible units.
Does 28 Whitecap Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 28 Whitecap Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 28 Whitecap Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 28 Whitecap Road does not have units with air conditioning.

