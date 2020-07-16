Amenities

pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

12 Casean Ct Available 07/15/20 Stunning Colonial in Waterford - Over 2400 sqft of living space includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully applianced kitchen, dining room and large living room with gas fireplace. Partially finished lower level for added space for rec room, family room etc with walk out to back yard. Two car attached garage, fenced back yard, convenient to shopping and highways. Available 07/15/20. $2,700.00/mo, tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer.



Please note 48 hours notice for showings while current tenants are still in residence. All potential applicants must wear masks and gloves for showings



(RLNE5852180)