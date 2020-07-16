All apartments in New London County
12 Casean Ct
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

12 Casean Ct

12 Casean Court · No Longer Available
Location

12 Casean Court, New London County, CT 06385

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
12 Casean Ct Available 07/15/20 Stunning Colonial in Waterford - Over 2400 sqft of living space includes 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, fully applianced kitchen, dining room and large living room with gas fireplace. Partially finished lower level for added space for rec room, family room etc with walk out to back yard. Two car attached garage, fenced back yard, convenient to shopping and highways. Available 07/15/20. $2,700.00/mo, tenant pays all utilities including water/sewer.

Please note 48 hours notice for showings while current tenants are still in residence. All potential applicants must wear masks and gloves for showings

(RLNE5852180)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12 Casean Ct have any available units?
12 Casean Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in New London County, CT.
Is 12 Casean Ct currently offering any rent specials?
12 Casean Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12 Casean Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 12 Casean Ct is pet friendly.
Does 12 Casean Ct offer parking?
Yes, 12 Casean Ct offers parking.
Does 12 Casean Ct have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12 Casean Ct does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12 Casean Ct have a pool?
No, 12 Casean Ct does not have a pool.
Does 12 Casean Ct have accessible units?
No, 12 Casean Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 12 Casean Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 12 Casean Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12 Casean Ct have units with air conditioning?
No, 12 Casean Ct does not have units with air conditioning.
