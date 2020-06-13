/
3 bedroom apartments
33 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Middletown, CT
Last updated June 13 at 12:12am
13 Units Available
Middletown Ridge
100 Town Ridge, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1452 sqft
Great location for commuters, with easy access to interstates 91, 84 and 691. Residents enjoy communal parking, 24-hour maintenance and pool. Units feature dishwasher, extra storage and walk-in closets.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
582 Main Street
582 Main St, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
3 Bedroom, 2nd Floor, Main St. Middletown - Property Id: 101628 2nd Floor - 3 Bedroom, Kitchen, Bath, and Livingroom. Electric is the only utility you pay. Parking lot in back, first come - first serve. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
455 East St
455 East Street, Middletown, CT
****Rent to own our STUNNING home complete with high ceilings, original hardware, 6 fireplaces, 4 bedrooms, an in-ground GUNITE salt water heated pool w/jetted hot tub. 3 bay detached garage. Large barn positioned deep in the rear of the property.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
784 Long Hill Road
784 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1360 sqft
Wesleyan Hills townhouse! - This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath townhouse is located in the Ridgely II section of Wesleyan Hills. Almost everything was remodeled just over 4 years ago including carpets, paint, stainless appliances, counters, baths, etc.
Last updated June 13 at 01:09am
1 Unit Available
10 Omo Street
10 Omo Street, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1130 sqft
Renovated 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom house on dead-end road with new flooring throughout, updated bathrooms, fresh paint, and more! There is significant closet and storage space and an awesome floor plan allowing you to make it your own.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
360 Main Street
360 Main Street, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1100 sqft
Large 3 bedroom, 1 bath flat on top floor of three story walk up building on main street. Rent includes all utilities including electric. Tenants must make own arrangements for parking. There is no parking at the building.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
1 Blue Orchard Drive
1 Blue Orchard Drive, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1485 sqft
Beautiful, split-level home now available for rent in the desirable Wesleyan Hills neighborhood. This seven room home features 3 bedrooms, 1.5 baths, a finished basement, nice level yard, fully applianced,with the laundry room on the lower level.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
766 Long Hill Road
766 Long Hill Road, Middletown, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1360 sqft
Spacious 3 bed 1.
Results within 5 miles of Middletown
Last updated June 13 at 12:33am
24 Units Available
Concierge Apartments
98 Cold Spring Rd, Wethersfield, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,851
1590 sqft
Set on 30 acres of lush green landscaping with a tennis court, volleyball court, pool, hot tub, and BBQ grill. Units feature private patio/balcony, walk-in closets, and stainless-steel appliances.
Last updated June 12 at 12:42am
Contact for Availability
Meriden Commons
177 State St, Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,391
Meriden Commons has transformed the Meriden Green area by providing new mixed-income housing and 5,445 SF of retail space. These new apartments are steps from Meriden's train station and across from the Meriden Green park.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
80 Toll Gate Rd
80 Toll Gate Road, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1614 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Amazing school district, bright & sunny house in a quiet area yet close to major highways & shopping. New house AC, newly renovated bathrooms, large deck and a beautiful private back yard.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
15 Red Fox Lane
15 Red Fox Lane, Hartford County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1873 sqft
Attractive Newer SkyView Neighborhood Community. Maintenance FREE Standalone Colonial PUD Home -Open floor plan, high living room ceiling 3 Bedrooms and 2.5 full baths. Attached to kitchen is a combination breakfast area as well as the family room.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
168 Maple Street
168 Maple Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
5248 sqft
Multi Family with 2nd floor rental, convenient location 3 large bedrooms, living room, dining room, pantry, kitchen, washer/dryer hook-ups won't last long a must see.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
979 Farmington Avenue
979 Farmington Avenue, Kensington, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1280 sqft
Newer 3 Bedroom, 2nd floor apartment in mixed use brick building in the heart of Kensington. Featuring Central Air, gas heat, open floor plan. Tenant to pay for credit check, 1 month security deposit. Walk to train station & local restaurants.
Last updated June 12 at 11:47pm
1 Unit Available
521 Stanley Street
521 Stanley Street, New Britain, CT
Freshly painted. Just waiting for the right tenant.
Results within 10 miles of Middletown
Last updated June 10 at 08:01pm
5 Units Available
Crestwood Park I
8 Stoddard Dr, Meriden, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
Crestwood I Apartments offers spacious one, two or three bedroom flats with hardwood floors throughout. The apartments are situated in a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, conveniently located near bus lines, highways, shopping and restaurants.
Last updated June 13 at 01:16am
$
10 Units Available
Springwood Gardens
192 Allen Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,325
883 sqft
Springwood Gardens offers residents the best value in New Britain, CT, with amenities and onsite management to boot.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
43 Sterling St
43 Sterling St, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
3 bed apartment in quiet area close to highway - Property Id: 297367 Available immediately, 3 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, second floor, newly renovated apartment for rent.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
16 capitol ave 2
16 Capitol Avenue, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1300 sqft
Unit 2 Available 07/01/20 2 floor apartment, garage, deck, basement.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
110 CLEVELAND ST
110 Cleveland Street, New Britain, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
110 CLEVELAND ST - Property Id: 286873 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/286873 Property Id 286873 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5824291)
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
25 Porges Road
25 Porges Road, Middlesex County, CT
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
- Lease Purchase our 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath home with convenient access to route 9, yet offers peace and quiet at its best . This updated house looks over the Salmon River as it flows into the Connecticut River.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Barry Square
1 Unit Available
535 Maple Ave
535 Maple Avenue, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
175 South Rd
175 South Road, Hartford County, CT
175 South Rd Available 07/01/20 Available in Farmington - Impeccably kept home in Farmington offers applianced kitchen, dining room, living room, laundry room, 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Behind the Rocks
1 Unit Available
119 Arnold St
119 Arnold Street, Hartford, CT
Four Bedroom Single-Family Home - Includes: 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, cold flat, kitchen and refrigerator provided, washer & dryer hook-up, parking , 24-hour emergency maintenance.
