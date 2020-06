Amenities

Spectacular in-town luxury apartment located on Tuxis Pond and in the Station Square complex is just steps from the village of Madison and the Connecticut Commuter Train Station. Sited along the scenic marsh with lovely balcony views and a town maintained path, this 1BR 1.5BA second floor duplex is in like new condition. A loft bedroom with adjacent full bath, WIC and W/D overlooks an open floor plan below and cathedral ceilings, making the 1050 sqft unit feel twice as large! Stainless steel appliances and a breakfast bar adorn the ample kitchen but leave generous space for the DR/LR area and entertaining. The half bath and relaxing balcony complete the unit’s first floor.