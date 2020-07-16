All apartments in Litchfield County
16 Hollow Brook Lane

16 Hollow Brook Lane · (860) 480-3320
Location

16 Hollow Brook Lane, Litchfield County, CT 06018

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
($2,500/month Annual term) - ($3,750/month - 6 month term) - ($5,000/month - 3 month term) Available: 09/09/2020- Hollow Brook Farm - Sensational rental on an estate with over 200 acres of total privacy. The guesthouse is situated on the banks of the stream overlooking the open pasture. Lovely renovated cottage with 2 Bedrooms and 1 ½ Baths. Enjoy the best Canaan Valley has to offer. Kitchen/Dining area, outdoor patio and Living Room with wood-burning fireplace. In addition, this home has a separate two-car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Hollow Brook Lane have any available units?
16 Hollow Brook Lane has a unit available for $2,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 16 Hollow Brook Lane have?
Some of 16 Hollow Brook Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Hollow Brook Lane currently offering any rent specials?
16 Hollow Brook Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Hollow Brook Lane pet-friendly?
No, 16 Hollow Brook Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Litchfield County.
Does 16 Hollow Brook Lane offer parking?
Yes, 16 Hollow Brook Lane offers parking.
Does 16 Hollow Brook Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Hollow Brook Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Hollow Brook Lane have a pool?
No, 16 Hollow Brook Lane does not have a pool.
Does 16 Hollow Brook Lane have accessible units?
No, 16 Hollow Brook Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Hollow Brook Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Hollow Brook Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Hollow Brook Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Hollow Brook Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
