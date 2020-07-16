16 Hollow Brook Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

($2,500/month Annual term) - ($3,750/month - 6 month term) - ($5,000/month - 3 month term) Available: 09/09/2020- Hollow Brook Farm - Sensational rental on an estate with over 200 acres of total privacy. The guesthouse is situated on the banks of the stream overlooking the open pasture. Lovely renovated cottage with 2 Bedrooms and 1 ½ Baths. Enjoy the best Canaan Valley has to offer. Kitchen/Dining area, outdoor patio and Living Room with wood-burning fireplace. In addition, this home has a separate two-car garage.