42 Congress St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly 24hr maintenance

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance

***NEW MANAGEMENT*** Just blocks from Hartford Hospital, Colt Park, and the historic Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood. On site property management, 24 Hour Maintenance, (1) off-street parking space, cold water, and trash removal are included in the rent. Apartments feature natural gas heat, garbage disposal, dishwasher, newer appliances, large balcony in the front AND back, washer & dryer hook-ups in the apartment, and lots of closet space. Tenant pays gas heat, hot water, cooking gas, and electric. Cats are allowed and dogs are considered on a case by case basis (must be up to date on shots, provide a vet reference, and licensed with the town).



If you would like to schedule an appointment, please email us today as this apartment will NOT last long!



PICTURES MAY BE OF SIMILAR UNITS Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE3782896)