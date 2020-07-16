All apartments in Hartford
42 Congress St.
Last updated July 15 2020 at 6:54 PM

42 Congress St

42 Congress Street · (860) 249-1665
Location

42 Congress Street, Hartford, CT 06114
South Green

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bedroom · Avail. now

$1,400

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
24hr maintenance
***NEW MANAGEMENT*** Just blocks from Hartford Hospital, Colt Park, and the historic Sheldon Charter Oak neighborhood. On site property management, 24 Hour Maintenance, (1) off-street parking space, cold water, and trash removal are included in the rent. Apartments feature natural gas heat, garbage disposal, dishwasher, newer appliances, large balcony in the front AND back, washer & dryer hook-ups in the apartment, and lots of closet space. Tenant pays gas heat, hot water, cooking gas, and electric. Cats are allowed and dogs are considered on a case by case basis (must be up to date on shots, provide a vet reference, and licensed with the town).

If you would like to schedule an appointment, please email us today as this apartment will NOT last long!

PICTURES MAY BE OF SIMILAR UNITS Accepts Section 8.

(RLNE3782896)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 42 Congress St have any available units?
42 Congress St has a unit available for $1,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 42 Congress St have?
Some of 42 Congress St's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Congress St currently offering any rent specials?
42 Congress St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Congress St pet-friendly?
Yes, 42 Congress St is pet friendly.
Does 42 Congress St offer parking?
Yes, 42 Congress St offers parking.
Does 42 Congress St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Congress St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Congress St have a pool?
No, 42 Congress St does not have a pool.
Does 42 Congress St have accessible units?
No, 42 Congress St does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Congress St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 42 Congress St has units with dishwashers.

