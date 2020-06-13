/
south amherst
25 Apartments for rent in South Amherst, MA
22 Units Available
Rolling Green
1A Rolling Green Dr, South Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,425
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,715
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,115
1158 sqft
Minutes from the park area. On-site amenities include a beautiful pool, playground area, basketball court and gym. Dog- and cat-friendly. Units feature walk-in closets, updated appliances and spacious floor plans.
61 Units Available
The Boulders
156 Brittany Drive Suite A, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,514
800 sqft
Welcome home to The Boulders! We are perfectly situated in the heart of the world renowned Five College area, offering free public transportation to the schools, and a wide selection of shops, restaurants and entertainment.
1 Unit Available
126 Glendale Road
126 Glendale Road, South Amherst, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1250 sqft
Wonderful location, convenient to Amherst center and shopping mall. Beautiful, private yard. Garage and washer/dryer. Dry basement. Dogs okay. There is a Finder's Fee for this property.
1 Unit Available
986 Southeast Street - 1, Apt. A
986 S East St, South Amherst, MA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,250
1950 sqft
Available September, 2020 5 Bedroom/1 Bath - Farm house on Amherst south common. 3.5 miles to UMASS There is a Finder's Fee for this listing. Call Real Estate Agent for viewing appt. 413-549-1398 Great old farm house on Amherst South Common. 3.
2 Units Available
Hawkins Meadow
370 Northampton Rd, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,695
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Hawkins Meadow, a residential community featuring one and two bedroom apartments in Amherst, MA.
9 Units Available
Alpine Commons
133 Belchertown Road, Amherst Center, MA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Conveniently located in the heart of historic Amherst, Massachusetts, Alpine Commons offers studio, two bedroom, three bedroom and four bedroom apartments for rent.
28 Units Available
North Square at the Mill District
75 Cowls Road, North Amherst, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,799
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,499
963 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,215
1119 sqft
Settle for Everything, Nothing Less. North Square Apartments at The Mill District is redefining apartment living in Amherst. Our one, two and three bedroom apartments are designed to make your home a place of comfort and sophisticated style.
7 Units Available
Aspen Chase
615 Main Street, Amherst Center, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,555
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,930
650 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Aspen Chase Apartments in Amherst, MA we offer one, two, three and four bedroom floor plans.
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 201
70 University Dr, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
748 sqft
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
1 Unit Available
28 River Drive
28 River Drive, Hampshire County, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
River Front Single Family For Rent! - This unique single family home has sweeping, large rooms with picturesque views of the Connecticut River! Tenants will enjoy expansive windows and hardwood floors throughout the first floor.
1 Unit Available
70 University Drive - 308
70 University Dr, Amherst Center, MA
2 Bedrooms
$2,200
752 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our newly designed units come with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, keyfob (keyless entry), high speed wifi included, and washer and dryer in units.
10 Units Available
Cliffside
248 Amherst Rd, Sunderland, MA
1 Bedroom
$973
438 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
775 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Right on the PVTA bus route near area colleges. Lots of on-site amenities, such as a picnic area, volleyball, basketball and tennis courts, and a pool. The apartments feature full kitchens, plush carpeting and furnished.
2 Units Available
Beacon Square
1892 Memorial Dr, Chicopee, MA
Studio
$1,065
320 sqft
Enjoy our spacious efficiencies which feature an amazing walk-in closet with plenty of room for storage, a full bath with accent mirrors, and a separate galley-style kitchen.
8 Units Available
Sugarloaf Estates
28 River Rd, Sunderland, MA
2 Bedrooms
$1,620
850 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Come home to Sugarloaf Estates, where we offer apartments for rent in Sunderland, Massachusetts.
1 Unit Available
Laurel Ridge
328 Hatfield St, Northampton, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
918 sqft
WELCOME HOME Welcome to Laurel Ridge, a residential community featuring One & Two bedroom apartments in Northampton, MA.
3 Units Available
Edgewood Court
649 Prospect St, Chicopee, MA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. Located minutes from city living yet nestled in a quaint neighborhood, Edgewood Court in Chicopee, Massachusetts offers apartments for rent with great amenities and carefree living.
Downtown Holyoke
1 Unit Available
354, Hampden, St.
354 Hampden Street, Holyoke, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1 sqft
Well maintained 9 Unit brick apartment building of 2 and 3 bedroom apartments. 4 floors walkup in Holyoke downtown residential district. Security cameras.
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 04:53pm
1 Unit Available
85 Sand Hill Road
85 Sand Hill Road, Franklin County, MA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
1200 sqft
4 Bedroom/2Full Baths Located on quiet street. Short commute to UMass and Amherst center. Nice kitchen. Washer/dryer Raised beds for gardening. Tool shed. Lots of privacy. There is a Finder's Fee for this listing. Call Brendan - 413-549-1398
1 Unit Available
24 West State Street - 30
24 West State Street, Hampshire County, MA
1 Bedroom
$1,025
530 sqft
NON SMOKING- Lincoln Lodge has NEWER 3 Room, 1 Bedroom Apartments in a quiet country setting with lots of open space. Your rent includes all utilities; Heat, Central Air Conditioning, Hot Water, Electric, Cable TV, and Wireless High Speed Internet.
1 Unit Available
135 Main St
135 Main Street, Northampton, MA
2 Bedrooms
$3,500
2388 sqft
Spectacular views from this 3 story rental property in the center of Northampton. Looking down from the roof top deck you get to witness all that the center of town has to offer.
1 Unit Available
70 Lyman Street - 2
70 Lyman Street, Hampshire County, MA
Studio
$995
400 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
This cozy studio is classic on the outside, and brand new on the inside. Featuring new vinyl flooring, fresh paint & granite counter tops. Extra garage bays for parking are also available for an additional monthly amount.
1 Unit Available
46 Old Amherst Road - 1
46 Old Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1200 sqft
Spacious 3 Bedroom, 1 Bath Unit in Sunderland. Updated throughout, with hardwood floors, new kitchen, granite counter tops, & much more! Very short walk outside the building to the bus stop, bus comes every 15 minutes. Off Street Parking.
1 Unit Available
22 Hooker Ave - 2
22 Hooker Avenue, Northampton, MA
4 Bedrooms
$2,695
2000 sqft
Beautiful and recently renovated 4 bedroom in central Northampton.
1 Unit Available
159 Amherst Road
159 Amherst Road, Sunderland, MA
5 Bedrooms
$3,295
1900 sqft
Spacious & well kept single family home located in Sunderland is now available for rent! Ideal for a family or a group of friends, this home has it all! 5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, an open concept floor plan, and a private back deck.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for South Amherst rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,650.
Some of the colleges located in the South Amherst area include Capital Community College, University of Hartford, Trinity College, Wesleyan University, and Becker College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to South Amherst from include Hartford, Worcester, Middletown, Springfield, and Manchester.
