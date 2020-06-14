All apartments in Hartford
Find more places like 23 Charter Oak.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Hartford, CT
/
23 Charter Oak
Last updated October 24 2019 at 1:46 AM

23 Charter Oak

23 Charter Oak Place · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Hartford
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

23 Charter Oak Place, Hartford, CT 06106
Sheldon Charter Oak

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$2,000

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1008 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
walk in closets
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Sunny and Bright historical condo with modern updates and amenities in the heart of Downtown Hartford. Private message for extended stay discounts.

More information
Less than a 10 minute walk from downtown Hartford, UConn Hartford, Hartford Public Library, Bushnell Park, Colt Park, Riverfront Recapture, Front Street, the Connecticut Science Center, the Wadsworth Museum, & many top rated restaurants.

Guest access

Guests have access to the entire condo and free laundry on the ground level of the building. The the yard there is a grill and several seating options. There are teak chairs on the back porch and additional seats on the front porch overlooking the daily West sunsets.

Interaction with guests

I am available as needed, but like to give our guests their space.

Other things to note

Please message if you are interested in dates and would like to ask about availability.

The space

The entire condo is available except a small bedroom which we currently use to store supplies and personal items. Guest has access to master bedroom. Second bedroom I have stocked with supplies for cleaning the condo. There is extra space for storing items beyond the closet. There is an additional walk in closet in the master bedroom approx 5*8. The bedroom is also very large (12*18). See Historical Downtown Condo with Modern Amenities on sublet.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 23 Charter Oak have any available units?
23 Charter Oak has a unit available for $2,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
Is 23 Charter Oak currently offering any rent specials?
23 Charter Oak isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 23 Charter Oak pet-friendly?
No, 23 Charter Oak is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Hartford.
Does 23 Charter Oak offer parking?
No, 23 Charter Oak does not offer parking.
Does 23 Charter Oak have units with washers and dryers?
No, 23 Charter Oak does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 23 Charter Oak have a pool?
No, 23 Charter Oak does not have a pool.
Does 23 Charter Oak have accessible units?
No, 23 Charter Oak does not have accessible units.
Does 23 Charter Oak have units with dishwashers?
No, 23 Charter Oak does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 23 Charter Oak have units with air conditioning?
No, 23 Charter Oak does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 23 Charter Oak?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Front Street Lofts
20 Front St
Hartford, CT 06103
Capewell Lofts
57 Charter Oak Avenue
Hartford, CT 06106
Capitol View
600 Asylum Ave
Hartford, CT 06105
Element 250
250 Main St
Hartford, CT 06106
Spectra Plaza
5 Constitution Plz
Hartford, CT 06103
Spectra Pearl
111 Pearl Street
Hartford, CT 06103
Faith Manor
402 Albany Avenue
Hartford, CT 06120
26 Russ Street
26 Russ St
Hartford, CT 06106

Similar Pages

Hartford 1 BedroomsHartford 2 Bedrooms
Hartford Apartments with ParkingHartford Dog Friendly Apartments
Hartford Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTWaterbury, CTSpringfield, MAManchester, CT
West Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MANew London, CTStratford, CT
Shelton, CTNew Britain, CTEast Haven, CTAmherst Center, MANorthampton, MAEast Hartford, CT

Nearby Neighborhoods

Asylum HillDowntown Hartford
Frog Hollow
South Green

Apartments Near Colleges

Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Trinity CollegeAlbertus Magnus College
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity