23 Charter Oak

Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities bbq/grill

Sunny and Bright historical condo with modern updates and amenities in the heart of Downtown Hartford. Private message for extended stay discounts.



More information

Less than a 10 minute walk from downtown Hartford, UConn Hartford, Hartford Public Library, Bushnell Park, Colt Park, Riverfront Recapture, Front Street, the Connecticut Science Center, the Wadsworth Museum, & many top rated restaurants.



Guest access



Guests have access to the entire condo and free laundry on the ground level of the building. The the yard there is a grill and several seating options. There are teak chairs on the back porch and additional seats on the front porch overlooking the daily West sunsets.



Interaction with guests



I am available as needed, but like to give our guests their space.



Other things to note



Please message if you are interested in dates and would like to ask about availability.



The space



The entire condo is available except a small bedroom which we currently use to store supplies and personal items. Guest has access to master bedroom. Second bedroom I have stocked with supplies for cleaning the condo. There is extra space for storing items beyond the closet. There is an additional walk in closet in the master bedroom approx 5*8. The bedroom is also very large (12*18). See Historical Downtown Condo with Modern Amenities on sublet.