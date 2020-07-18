122 Tremont St

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly elevator parking garage guest suite

The Tremont Tudor - Welcome to The Tremont Tudor. This historic colonial built in 1910 will wow you with old world craftmanship and charm throughout. It is one of the largest homes in the West End with three spacious living floors, over 4,000 square feet, and six true bedrooms! Almost all of the original trim and built-ins still exist. Inside brings you back to the revered era of carpentry and custom built-ins. There is a stunning staircase with a bank of windows and seating on the landing that is one of the defining features of the house. The ornate railings and handmade balusters decorate the open staircase all the way up the three floors. There is an even (decommissioned) original elevator that still exists!



The house is located in a popular and close-knit West End community on a quiet street. There are many historic houses that make up this neighborhood. The West End has some of the most popular restaurants and bars like Tissane, Tangiers, Mo’s Midtown (the best breakfast in the area). You are walking distance to UConn law school and public transportation on Farmington Ave. You are a short drive to downtown Hartford. The West End boarders West Hartford and is only four miles! from the coveted West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square which is one of the most desired dining attractions in central Connecticut. Lastly, you are short bike ride to Elizabeth Park and all the park has to offer like the summer concert series, rose gardens, and expansive open green space. The list could go on. This is a super location that is walking distance to many activities.



Every room is oversized in this house which gives it a mansion and spacious feel. You walk in through the front through a custom and extra wide door into the expansive living room with decorative wood trim ceiling and a fireplace. Huge double hung windows drench all the rooms with natural light. On the first floor is a perfect office or cozy den along with a formal dining room that can be closed off with the original pocket doors. The kitchen has a large unique center island that is great for congregating or prepping for your large meals. There is a gas oven/range and dishwasher on the island and the kitchen is conveniently located by the back entry and close to the two-car garage and yard.



On the second floor you will find a “hotel like” landing with four large bedrooms off this landing and access to all these rooms. Each has some charm to it with detailed trim or architectural pleasing bump-outs and different shapes. The hardwood floors run throughout the whole house. There are high ceilings throughout that make it feel airy and open. They don’t make houses like this anymore. On the second floor are two full bathrooms and the master bedroom has a stately brick fireplace.



The third floor is such a great surprise and one of my favorite features of the house. This could be a guest suite/apartment on its own. It has its own small kitchenette and enormous full bathroom, along with two good sized bedrooms. It could be another great spot for an office or art studio. These third-floor spaces are very common for these large West End homes. There are endless options for this desirable space. The house and number of rooms are so spacious that it would be an ideal home to share with roommates or a large family.



Please keep in mind that there is a strict application process that focuses heavily on credit. Good credit is a must. There is also a back-ground check, employment and income verification. Minimum one-year lease. Pet’s considered on a case by case basis. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water) and lawn care and snow removal. All applications and leases must go through www.LaSalaRealEstate.com. The property is professionally managed. A terrific recent upgrade was converting the house from oil to natural gas. There is now a state of the art (wall hung) and high-efficient boiler that helps to dramatically lower the heating costs. This is a great bonus! New garage doors were also installed. If you have questions or would like to setup a showing, please email for the easiest and fastest response.



Thanks for considering The Tremont Tudor for your next home.



Anthony



