Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

122 Tremont St

122 Tremont Street · (860) 233-5000
Location

122 Tremont Street, Hartford, CT 06105
West End

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

6 Bedrooms

Unit 122 Tremont St · Avail. now

$2,850

6 Bed · 3.5 Bath · 4100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
elevator
guest suite
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
elevator
parking
garage
guest suite
The Tremont Tudor - Welcome to The Tremont Tudor. This historic colonial built in 1910 will wow you with old world craftmanship and charm throughout. It is one of the largest homes in the West End with three spacious living floors, over 4,000 square feet, and six true bedrooms! Almost all of the original trim and built-ins still exist. Inside brings you back to the revered era of carpentry and custom built-ins. There is a stunning staircase with a bank of windows and seating on the landing that is one of the defining features of the house. The ornate railings and handmade balusters decorate the open staircase all the way up the three floors. There is an even (decommissioned) original elevator that still exists!

The house is located in a popular and close-knit West End community on a quiet street. There are many historic houses that make up this neighborhood. The West End has some of the most popular restaurants and bars like Tissane, Tangiers, Mo’s Midtown (the best breakfast in the area). You are walking distance to UConn law school and public transportation on Farmington Ave. You are a short drive to downtown Hartford. The West End boarders West Hartford and is only four miles! from the coveted West Hartford Center and Blue Back Square which is one of the most desired dining attractions in central Connecticut. Lastly, you are short bike ride to Elizabeth Park and all the park has to offer like the summer concert series, rose gardens, and expansive open green space. The list could go on. This is a super location that is walking distance to many activities.

Every room is oversized in this house which gives it a mansion and spacious feel. You walk in through the front through a custom and extra wide door into the expansive living room with decorative wood trim ceiling and a fireplace. Huge double hung windows drench all the rooms with natural light. On the first floor is a perfect office or cozy den along with a formal dining room that can be closed off with the original pocket doors. The kitchen has a large unique center island that is great for congregating or prepping for your large meals. There is a gas oven/range and dishwasher on the island and the kitchen is conveniently located by the back entry and close to the two-car garage and yard.

On the second floor you will find a “hotel like” landing with four large bedrooms off this landing and access to all these rooms. Each has some charm to it with detailed trim or architectural pleasing bump-outs and different shapes. The hardwood floors run throughout the whole house. There are high ceilings throughout that make it feel airy and open. They don’t make houses like this anymore. On the second floor are two full bathrooms and the master bedroom has a stately brick fireplace.

The third floor is such a great surprise and one of my favorite features of the house. This could be a guest suite/apartment on its own. It has its own small kitchenette and enormous full bathroom, along with two good sized bedrooms. It could be another great spot for an office or art studio. These third-floor spaces are very common for these large West End homes. There are endless options for this desirable space. The house and number of rooms are so spacious that it would be an ideal home to share with roommates or a large family.

Please keep in mind that there is a strict application process that focuses heavily on credit. Good credit is a must. There is also a back-ground check, employment and income verification. Minimum one-year lease. Pet’s considered on a case by case basis. Tenant is responsible for all utilities (gas, electric, water) and lawn care and snow removal. All applications and leases must go through www.LaSalaRealEstate.com. The property is professionally managed. A terrific recent upgrade was converting the house from oil to natural gas. There is now a state of the art (wall hung) and high-efficient boiler that helps to dramatically lower the heating costs. This is a great bonus! New garage doors were also installed. If you have questions or would like to setup a showing, please email for the easiest and fastest response.

Thanks for considering The Tremont Tudor for your next home.

Anthony

(RLNE5906792)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 122 Tremont St have any available units?
122 Tremont St has a unit available for $2,850 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Hartford, CT?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Hartford Rent Report.
What amenities does 122 Tremont St have?
Some of 122 Tremont St's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 122 Tremont St currently offering any rent specials?
122 Tremont St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 122 Tremont St pet-friendly?
Yes, 122 Tremont St is pet friendly.
Does 122 Tremont St offer parking?
Yes, 122 Tremont St offers parking.
Does 122 Tremont St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 122 Tremont St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 122 Tremont St have a pool?
No, 122 Tremont St does not have a pool.
Does 122 Tremont St have accessible units?
No, 122 Tremont St does not have accessible units.
Does 122 Tremont St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 122 Tremont St has units with dishwashers.
