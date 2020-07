Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Great single family home for rent in Unionville! Conveniently located on Rt 177. Short walk Unionville shops and restaurants and. public transportation. Enjoy renting without having to share any walls with neighbors! This cute antique home is well cared for and offers plenty of living space with 3 beds / 3 baths, and plenty of storage space. Don't miss out!