Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup extra storage garbage disposal refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court carport clubhouse gym parking playground pool pool table tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed on-site laundry pet friendly

We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Because the neighborhood is bordered by a clear, flowing brook, which winds through a beautiful, tree-shaded landscape you'll feel the beauty of the luxurious surroundings every time you come home.Most of all, you will be impressed by the spacious floor plans. They range from 1025 Sq Ft to 2000 Sq Ft. Our large apartments provide ample closet and storage space with a patio or deck at a fraction of the cost of rentals in nearby Hartford. In addition, we offer car ports to protect your vehicle.At The 600 Apartments We provide an on-site fitness center and pool. Our well-maintained grounds include excellent routes for walking and jogging. We also offer a playground, basketball courts, and tennis courts. For indoor recreation, we have a well-appointed clubhouse with a pool table and vending machines.