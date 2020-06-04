All apartments in Bloomfield
Find more places like The 600 Apartments.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Bloomfield, CT
/
The 600 Apartments
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:05 AM

The 600 Apartments

675 Cottage Grove Rd · (860) 407-6345
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Bloomfield
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Studio Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

675 Cottage Grove Rd, Bloomfield, CT 06002

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The 600 Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
range
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
w/d hookup
extra storage
garbage disposal
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
carport
clubhouse
gym
parking
playground
pool
pool table
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
We are located on Cottage Grove Road in Bloomfield, Connecticut. Because the neighborhood is bordered by a clear, flowing brook, which winds through a beautiful, tree-shaded landscape you'll feel the beauty of the luxurious surroundings every time you come home.Most of all, you will be impressed by the spacious floor plans. They range from 1025 Sq Ft to 2000 Sq Ft. Our large apartments provide ample closet and storage space with a patio or deck at a fraction of the cost of rentals in nearby Hartford. In addition, we offer car ports to protect your vehicle.At The 600 Apartments We provide an on-site fitness center and pool. Our well-maintained grounds include excellent routes for walking and jogging. We also offer a playground, basketball courts, and tennis courts. For indoor recreation, we have a well-appointed clubhouse with a pool table and vending machines.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
limit: 2
rent: $40
Dogs
restrictions: Please call for breed restrictions.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The 600 Apartments have any available units?
The 600 Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bloomfield, CT.
What amenities does The 600 Apartments have?
Some of The 600 Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The 600 Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
The 600 Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The 600 Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, The 600 Apartments is pet friendly.
Does The 600 Apartments offer parking?
Yes, The 600 Apartments offers parking.
Does The 600 Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The 600 Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The 600 Apartments have a pool?
Yes, The 600 Apartments has a pool.
Does The 600 Apartments have accessible units?
No, The 600 Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does The 600 Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The 600 Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does The 600 Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, The 600 Apartments has units with air conditioning.
Interested in The 600 Apartments?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Windsor Crossing Apartments
40 Barry Circle
Bloomfield, CT 06002
The Hawthorne at Gillette Ridge
2 Francis Way
Bloomfield, CT 06002
The Arbors at Brighton Park
627 Brighton Park Way
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Mallory Ridge Apartment Homes
95 Filley St
Bloomfield, CT 06002
Heirloom Flats
700 Bloomfield Ave
Bloomfield, CT 06002

Similar Pages

Bloomfield 1 BedroomsBloomfield 2 Bedrooms
Bloomfield Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBloomfield Apartments with Pool
Bloomfield Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

New Haven, CTHartford, CTMiddletown, CTMilford city, CTMeriden, CTDanbury, CTWaterbury, CT
Springfield, MAManchester, CTWest Hartford, CTWest Haven, CTNorwich, CTWethersfield, CTChicopee, MA
New London, CTStratford, CTShelton, CTNew Britain, CTBristol, CTBridgeport, CT

Apartments Near Colleges

Albertus Magnus CollegeUniversity of Bridgeport
Capital Community CollegeUniversity of Hartford
Three Rivers Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity